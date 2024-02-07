Ancora False Creek to Host 5-Course Dinner & Wine Tasting with French Door Estate Winery

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio
Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek is delighted to announce a spectacular collaboration with the renowned French Door Estate Winery, bringing an exclusive culinary experience to patrons with the Ancora Uncorked: A 5-Course Dinner & Wine Tasting event.
Taking place on February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm, this exclusive evening promises an exquisite journey, expertly curated by our culinary team and perfectly complemented by the distinguished wines from French Door Estate Winery.
The Ancora Uncorked menu boasts a delightful array of culinary delights, each course designed to harmonize with the distinct flavours of French Door Estate wines. The menu includes:
SCALLOP AND VELOUTE
hokkaido scallop, cauliflower velouté, almonds
Paired with LYS 2022
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST AND GNOCCHI
maple hill farm supreme chicken breast, gnocchi and camembert sauce
Paired with CHARDONNAY 2021
SABLEFISH AND QUINOA
panca glazed sablefish, quinoa tabbouleh, roasted vegetables
Paired with FLEUR 2022
DUCK AND RISOTTO
brome lake duck breast, asparagus and wild mushroom risotto
Paired with MERLOT 2021
PEAR AND RED WINE
red wine poached pear, vanilla cream, lemon and thyme sorbet
Paired with HÉRITAGE 2019
Join Ancora False Creek for an evening of sophistication and explore the art of food and wine pairing. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $195.