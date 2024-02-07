A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Ancora False Creek to Host 5-Course Dinner & Wine Tasting with French Door Estate Winery

Portrait

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek is delighted to announce a spectacular collaboration with the renowned French Door Estate Winery, bringing an exclusive culinary experience to patrons with the Ancora Uncorked: A 5-Course Dinner & Wine Tasting event.

Taking place on February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm, this exclusive evening promises an exquisite journey, expertly curated by our culinary team and perfectly complemented by the distinguished wines from French Door Estate Winery.

The Ancora Uncorked menu boasts a delightful array of culinary delights, each course designed to harmonize with the distinct flavours of French Door Estate wines. The menu includes:

SCALLOP AND VELOUTE
hokkaido scallop, cauliflower velouté, almonds
Paired with LYS 2022

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST AND GNOCCHI
maple hill farm supreme chicken breast, gnocchi and camembert sauce
Paired with CHARDONNAY 2021

SABLEFISH AND QUINOA
panca glazed sablefish, quinoa tabbouleh, roasted vegetables
Paired with FLEUR 2022

DUCK AND RISOTTO
brome lake duck breast, asparagus and wild mushroom risotto
Paired with MERLOT 2021

PEAR AND RED WINE
red wine poached pear, vanilla cream, lemon and thyme sorbet
Paired with HÉRITAGE 2019

Join Ancora False Creek for an evening of sophistication and explore the art of food and wine pairing. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $195.

Directions
Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC
604-681-1164
WEBSITE

