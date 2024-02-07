Ancora False Creek to Host 5-Course Dinner & Wine Tasting with French Door Estate Winery

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek is delighted to announce a spectacular collaboration with the renowned French Door Estate Winery, bringing an exclusive culinary experience to patrons with the Ancora Uncorked: A 5-Course Dinner & Wine Tasting event.

Taking place on February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm, this exclusive evening promises an exquisite journey, expertly curated by our culinary team and perfectly complemented by the distinguished wines from French Door Estate Winery.

The Ancora Uncorked menu boasts a delightful array of culinary delights, each course designed to harmonize with the distinct flavours of French Door Estate wines. The menu includes:

SCALLOP AND VELOUTE

hokkaido scallop, cauliflower velouté, almonds

Paired with LYS 2022

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST AND GNOCCHI

maple hill farm supreme chicken breast, gnocchi and camembert sauce

Paired with CHARDONNAY 2021

SABLEFISH AND QUINOA

panca glazed sablefish, quinoa tabbouleh, roasted vegetables

Paired with FLEUR 2022

DUCK AND RISOTTO

brome lake duck breast, asparagus and wild mushroom risotto

Paired with MERLOT 2021

PEAR AND RED WINE

red wine poached pear, vanilla cream, lemon and thyme sorbet

Paired with HÉRITAGE 2019

Join Ancora False Creek for an evening of sophistication and explore the art of food and wine pairing. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $195.