Heads Up Commercial Drive

Get Into the Free Economy Spirit at The Burrow’s Brunch & Bazaar, Feb. 9th

This Friday, deke out of work if necessary and dip by Commercial Drive institution, The Burrow, for their Brunch & Bazaar pop-up.

If anyone asks, this isn’t your average brunch or shopping event; yes, you’ll potentially walk away with a sated belly and some cool new(ish) duds… but besides nourishing your body affordably and replenishing your closet (for free!), this is also the opportunity to find new homes for your old, gently used threads (time to get proactive with your spring closet-cleaning!), have fun, and connect with other like-minded folks in the community. A bit more about the motivation, from co-owner Aiyana Kane: “At The Burrow, one of the cornerstones of why we exist is to participate in the community in meaningful ways. We’ve been less able to do that these days, with things being so tight and stressful. We are in desperate need of something fun and life-giving. Enter The Burrow Brunch and Bazaar.”

Simply show up at the plant-based-restaurant-slash-community-hub between 10:30am and 2pm with your clothing donation, big or small, and a bag to tote home any new finds. The brunch-ing bit is totally optional, so if you don’t have the time or cashflow, there’s no need to stress. The Burrow ‘gets it’. Bonus: any clothing that doesn’t get adopted by Bazaar attendees will be donated to the Vancouver WISH Drop-In and Union Gospel Mission. DETAILS

Directions
The Burrow
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Dr.
604-568-8224
WEBSITE

