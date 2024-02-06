Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Bonbons, Cakes, and Cookies for the Day of Love

A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved ones to several new sweet treats from Beaucoup Bakery. Available for pre-order now online, guests can indulge in: a beautiful box of Miss You Cookies ($18 for six), featuring buttery almond vanilla sablés with strawberry chocolate and crunchy caramel milk chocolate centres; a whole Coco-nuts For You cake ($8.50 per slice or $46 for a 6″ cake) with passion fruit gelée, coconut mousse, buttermilk panna cotta, and vanilla sponge cake; and finally, a brand new chocolate set ($26 for 12) named Sweet Bubbles Bonbons, with two flavours – Raspberry Pop (raspberry pâte de fruit, orange blossom ganache) and Ginger Ale (ginger compote, lemon pop rocks, dark chocolate ganache).

A limited amount will also be available for walk-ins.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street
MAP
Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe (St. Regis Hotel)
Downtown
600 Dunsmuir St.
MAP

