Wild Blue Chef Takes Gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | This weekend in Ottawa, ten talented chefs from coast to coast converged for the highly competitive Canadian Culinary Championship. Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar proudly announces Chef de Cuisine Jasper Cruickshank as the triumphant winner of this prestigious national competition.

The intense two-day competition commenced with the “Mystery Wine Competition” on Friday, challenging chefs to craft a dish (with a budget of $550 for 250 servings) that impeccably complements an unlabeled wine received less than 24 hours prior. Jasper’s winning creation, a Pork Terrine with pickled mustard seed, kohlrabi, caramelized parsnip puree, natural jus, and chive oil, perfectly harmonized with the wine later revealed to be Zweigelt from Lailey Winery Niagara River VQA.

Saturday morning hosted the second challenge, the “Black Box Competition”, setting the stage for the Grand Finale event that evening. The 550 attendees savoured the chefs’ culinary delights, engaged with celebrity guests, and reveled in the musical performances of iconic Canadian artists, including Stephen Page. The highlight of the evening was the crowning of the 2024 Canadian Culinary Champion, Jasper Cruickshank.

Cruickshank’s winning masterpiece which earned him his place on the national stage, the “Wild BC Experience”, once again showcased his culinary prowess, drawing inspiration from his British Columbian roots and a profound appreciation for local ingredients. This award-winning dish, paired with Roche Tradition Pinot Gris, featured a Side Stripe shrimp terrine with a daikon parcel filled with leek purée and a leek-wakame tuille; a Dungeness crab tartlet with delicate fuille de brick, poached Dungeness crab, crab espuma, and masago rice pearls. A Geoduck reduction provided the perfect complement to the ensemble.

“This weekend, full of trials and obstacles, was an incredible learning experience,” shared Cruickshank. “Being able to represent Wild Blue on a national stage and bring home the gold to Whistler is a true honour.”

The Canadian Culinary Championships unfolded in Ottawa from February 2 to 3, 2024. Chef Jasper Cruickshank’s remarkable achievements underscore his dedication to culinary excellence and passion for showcasing the best of British Columbia’s gastronomic offerings.