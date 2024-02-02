Several Key Positions Now Open on the Published on Main Team!

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Published on Main is on the hunt to fill several key positions, including Server and SA, as well as a brand new and exciting position, Culinary Experience Coordinator. If you’re passionate about creating a great experience for guests, we’d love to see your application. Perks include daily staff meal; health & dental benefits for full time employees, after completion of probationary period; employee discount program, and an employee recognition program.

If you’re interested in joining the team, visit our careers page for full details and to apply.