A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Restaurant is Seeking a Passionate Person to Join Their BOH Team

Portrait

The Goods from Dachi

Vancouver, BC | Dachi is looking for someone to join our back of house team! Work with beautiful produce and wonderful people in our Hastings-Sunrise restaurant. We’re a passionate bunch, focusing on our small and ever-changing menu, dictated by the fresh sheets. Dachi is a place that is always evolving, and we’ve got fun plans for this year. We’re looking for a person that is excited to contribute to our team!

If you’re interested in joining Dachi, please email us at [email protected].

Directions
Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St.
WEBSITE

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities

Community News Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.
Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

The Scout Community

Become a member