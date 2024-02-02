Bar Susu is Seeking an Assistant Manager

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | We’re hiring! Bar Susu is currently looking for a passionate individual to join our team as Assistant Manager.

The selected candidate will assist in the overall success of the restaurant. This includes executing strategies to drive the business forward, ensuring exceptional product quality and service, fostering a positive work culture, and maintaining a safe and secure environment. The Assistant Manager will collaborate with various stakeholders, including the General Manager, leadership team, culinary team, staff, partners, and customers, to achieve the restaurant’s goals and uphold its brand.

The right candidate will have a blend of 3+ years of education and hands-on experience in hospitality management, business administration, or a related field. Crucial work history in the restaurant industry, particularly in managerial roles, with a proven track record of success in restaurant management.

Bar Susu offers a number of benefits in this role, including: extended medical and dental benefits for full time employees, after completion of probationary period; an employee discount program, and daily staff meal.

If you’re interested in leading our team, visit our careers page for more details and to apply.