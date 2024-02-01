From Brooklyn Slices to Pop-Up Pies: Vancouver’s Best Pizza, Mapped

Our love for pizza is perennial and unbiased; we’re no pizza snobs or sticklers for tradition, either: Give us a good crust, fresh ingredients, and some love, and we’re in. It’s been a while since we explicitly professed our passion for the peeps holding down the pizza game in Vancouver, though… Our short roster of local slices and pies – listed below in no hierarchical order – check all those boxes.

Mount Pleasant joint boasts a killer slice program. From big ol’ New York slices on the fly to deep-dish bricks of deliciousness (aka ‘Detroit Red’ and ‘Sicilian Square’), Aj’s has it all. DETAILS

AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint 325 E Broadway MAP

This sleek but comfortable neighbourhood restaurant serves up classic made-from-scratch Pizzas alongside a rotating selection of inventive combinations (think ‘Cotechino Sausage & Sunchoke Pizza with Charred Kale, Taleggio Cheese, and Bianco sauce’). All are beautifully executed and served by a capable, hospitality-focused crew. There are three locations: one in Kerrisdale, one in Edgemont Village in North Vancouver and one (coming very soon) in River District. DETAILS

Bufala 5395 West Blvd MAP

Putting their original spin on Neopolitan-style pizza for over a decade, this cozy Fraserhood spot is a neighbourhood go-to for crispy, thin-crusted pies. They keep their regular menu tight but amp it up with numerous customizable add-on options and a rotating menu of enticing specials. DETAILS

Pizza Carano 4241 Fraser St. MAP

Gastown’s Di Beppe adopted the spirit of Italian immigrants who passionately share a slice of their homeland through food and hospitality. This warm, stylish, beautiful room is comfortable and casual. Pizzas include a tight list of classics. Vegan, and vegetarian options (the eggplant, kale, squash, chili ricotta is nice!). DETAILS

Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP

A veteran staple of great pizza in Vancouver, this Main Street institution has some of the most iconic pizza going. Crisp, airy crusts pair well with a great selection of classic Italian toppings. DETAILS

Pizzeria Farina 915 Main St. MAP

A crust made from good, Canada-grown grains provides the vehicle for rotating, seasonal and local toppings. These pies are always vegetarian (with vegan options available) and are made by rad, passionate people. Available Thursday and Friday, from 5pm (or until the dough runs out). Don’t risk disappointment by placing your order in advance DETAILS.

Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Grano does proper (aka Vera Pizza Napoletana) pizza – not that you’d expect anything less from the little sister pizzeria of Via Tevere – but while the menu at this Main Street location (divided by tomato, roasted garlic, olive oil or béchamel base) leans on traditional Italian flavour combos, it sets itself apart by also opting for vegetarian versions only…and can even go full-on vegan with aged nut “cheeses” substitutions (you won’t find any of the standard processed stuff here). DETAILS

Pizzeria Grano 3240 Main St. MAP

Brand new on the Vancouver pizza scene is the atypical Industry Apizza (pronounced “ah-BEETZ”), a wood-fire situation located inside St. Augustine’s pub on The Drive. The first of its kind in the city, Industry is primed to school us on authentic, New Haven-style pizza: “Thinner, crispier, and fire-charred.” Classic White Clam is the play if you want the full New Haven experience, but the ‘Italian Stallion’ (red pie with pepperoni, house-made fennel sausage, two rivers bacon, mushrooms, cherry peppers, hot honey) is excellent, too. Order both! DETAILS

Industry Apizza 2360 Commercial Dr. (Located in St. Augustine’s) MAP

Luppolo (meaning “hops” in Italian) offers a unique blend of Italian-inspired craft beers and, you guessed it, pizza! The brewery’s partnership with Local Pizzaiolo enhances its offerings, providing customers with authentic Italian pizzas to complement its diverse beer selection. DETAILS

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

The Pie Shoppe switches from fruit pie to pizza pie service every Thursday through Saturday from 4-9pm, and Sunday from 12-6pm (or until the dough is gone). Expect New York style crust and toppings featuring inventive combinations of locally sourced ingredients that pair well with their stupendous selection of beer and wine (their Pep Supreme Pizza (pepperoni cups, tomato sauce, mozzarella, whipped black pepper lemon ricotta, spicy honey, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil pictured above). DETAILS

The Pie Shoppe 1875 Powell St. MAP

TY Pizza turns out tasty product from a wood-burning oven inside a fully equipped container kitchen mounted to the bed of a Peterbilt transport truck. Situated on the Strathcona-meets-Chinatown corner of Gore-and-Union, the crowd is a nice cross-section of friendly folks and there’s a solid neighbourhood vibe. Between the pizza, people, team (what a nice crew!) and a small but phenomenal list of thoughtfully chosen beer and wine, this experience is an all-around good time. Plus, they make a killer salad. DETAILS

Thank You Pizza 789 Gore Ave. MAP

As far as proper pizza goes in Vancouver, it doesn’t get more real-deal – as in Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) certified- than the wood-fired Napoletana pizzas coming out of this cozy Victoria Drive spot. Hit Via Tevere for serious, and seriously delicious, Italian-style pies coming out of one beauty of an oven. DETAILS

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana 1190 Victoria Drive MAP

A Renfrew-Collingwood institution and an oasis of good pizza on the outskirts of Vancouver proper, Ragazzi offers classic Italian pies with a solid slice program and dependable takeout situation. Stop in for lunch, a coffee or grab one to go. DETAILS

Ragazzi Pizza Co. 2996 E 22nd Ave E MAP

This Southeast Vancouver restaurant has been putting out pizzas for closing in on 40 years! An extensive menu of both classic and inventive pizza topping options featuring good ingredients, take-out and delivery options, plus special offers designed to feed large appetites/big groups. Get adventurous and try the paneer vegie, tandoori, or butter chicken. You can also ask for “Indian-style” (which adds spices), but keep in mind that all of Supreme’s pizzas are heavily laden with toppings; this is not light fare. DETAILS

Supreme Pizza 6539 Victoria Dr. MAP

Got a favourite pizza we didn’t include? Let us know in the comments section.

