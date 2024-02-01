Check Out Vessel Liquor’s Top Picks for February

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

February is the season to treat your sweetie and/or yourself. Here are our top picks for FEBRUARY:

CANTILLON CENTRAL

Selections from Brasserie Cantillon, Brussels, Belgium.

If you know, you know… We are super fortunate to receive small amounts of these highly regarded, highly allocated beers from Belgium’s Brasserie Cantillon. This tiny traditional family brewery was founded in 1900, and brews exclusively lambic beers (organic since 1999). These beers can cellar for decades – truly!) Quantities limited. Find them online.

MADE IN BC

Sea Cider Temperance Chérie, Saanichton, Vancouver Island. ($12.99)

This soothing, zero-proof cider blends BC apples with ripe cherries into a semi-sweet, lightly sparkling sipper for all to enjoy. Bonus points: a portion of proceeds supports wellness programs in Canada that nurture physical, mental and social well-being. Find it online.

KING OF ROSÉS

Domaine de la Mordorée La Dame Rousse Tavel 2021, Rhône Valley, France. ($49.99)

Structural, age-worthy and bone dry, Tavel is a serious and structural rosé, and the family-owned, biodynamic Domaine de la Mordorée is about as expressive as you can get. Wild raspberry, crushed stones and scrubby herbs fill this blend, with limestone-laced soils providing extra verve and bracing. Find it online.

FIT FOR A QUEEN



Gonzales Byass Apostoles Palo Cortado VORS, Jerez, Spain. ($39.99 for 375ml)

Colloquially, VORS means “Very Old Rare Sherry”, though Vinum Optimum Rare Signatum is the real deal, signifying an average wine age of 30+ years. The Apostoles solera, however, is far older than that, having begun in 1862 with the visit of Queen Isabella to Jerez. This lengthy and complex palate is layered with marmalade, dark honey, sweet tobacco, earthy orange oil and salted walnut richness, wrapped in a swirling briny sea. Very special indeed. Find it online.