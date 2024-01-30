Love and Chocolate Go Hand-in-Hand at Mon Paris Pâtisserie

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Melt hearts and captivate taste buds with timeless symbols of love from Mon Paris Pâtisserie this Valentine’s Day. Mon Paris pastry chef and owner, Elena Krasnova, presents a heartwarming collection of nostalgic chocolate creations and delightful cakes, available for pre-order starting February 1st.

In addition to her exquisite chocolate bonbons, delicate macarons, and decadent cakes, Elena has reintroduced gal-pal favourites—the chocolate High-Heel Shoe and Louis Vuitton Bag—along with new edible gifts designed specifically for sweethearts. From the grandeur of heart-shaped cakes to the artistry of ‘Potted Roses’ crafted entirely from chocolate and the endearing ‘Bee Mine’ chocolate characters, Mon Paris continues to embrace indulgence with its exquisite and thoughtfully designed treats, destined to leave a lasting impression.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2024 Valentine’s Day Collection:

Cake

Available to preorder starting February 1, for pick-up on February 11th, 13th or 14th.

• Key-To-My-Heart Cake (serves two), $38: Unlock indulgence with each bite of this heart-shaped cake. Fresh red berry compote and cheesecake mousse are layered on a chocolate brownie biscuit and crowned with a white chocolate box with two truffles hidden inside.

Sweet Gifts

• Heart Lolly, $4: Stacked dark chocolate hearts accented with dried mango and rose petals.

• Chocolate Potted Rose, $30: An exquisite bloom made entirely from white, milk, and dark chocolate, adorned with a signature champagne truffle.

• Bee Mine, $40:Crafted from milk and dark chocolate and generously filled with dark-chocolate covered honey-comb, this adorable chocolate character is buzzing with love.

• Chocolate High Heel, $35: Indulge the shoe lover in your life with an elegant milk-chocolate high-heel shoe, accessorized with champagne, mango, and passion fruit truffles.

• Louis Vuitton Chocolate Bag, $60: A coveted classic, Mon Paris presents the LV bag made from premium Belgian milk chocolate and filled with seven signature truffles.

• Chocolate Boxes, 16 pieces, $36.50: 16 bonbons in a delicious array of classic and unique flavours, each expertly enrobed in luscious dark, milk, and white Belgian chocolate.

• French Macarons, 6 pieces, $15: The quintessential Parisian treat in signature Mon Paris flavours.

The 2024 Valentine’s Day collection is available to pre-order online and for purchase in-store as of February 1, 2024, at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Heart-shaped Key-To-My-Heart Cakes can be picked up on February 11th, 13th, and 14th (closed Monday, February 12th). Orders for seasonal treats, cakes, and Belgian chocolates can be placed online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665.