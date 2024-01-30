How to Get Your Fill of the Best Locally Grown Goodness in 2024

Nothing beats fresh-from-the-farm produce! With that in mind, NOW is the time to lock down your share of the upcoming Summer’s bounty by signing up for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription. It is a great way to get your home cooking and eating in sync with the seasons and the easiest and most direct way of contributing to a sustainable local food system… AND it makes for happy farmers, which is always a good thing!

Spots will fill up quickly, so jumping on your preferred option ASAP is highly recommended. Here’s a list of subscriptions that are currently on our radar:

City Beet Farm

OPENS FEBRUARY 2024 | Veggie CSA from June to October. Pick-up every Wednesday evening between 4pm and 6:30pm from the Federal Store (2601 Quebec Street) in Mount Pleasant. (Don’t forget to BYO bag or box!) 7-10 items adding up to ~$30 worth of veg per week, harvested from the Vancouver initiative’s various neighbourhood front and backyard farms. Payment plan available. BONUS: City Beet Farm also offers weekly (8 bouquets; $200) and bi-weekly (5 bouquets; $125) flower shares during the height of the summer (exact dates TBA). ALSO: For as little as $10, you can pay forward some good, locally grown food to someone in need by taking advantage of the ‘Veggies for a Neighbour’ option. DETAILS.

Cropthorne Farm

OPEN FEB. 1ST, 2024 | 18-week-long Summer share, from mid-June to mid-October. Cropthorne’s CSA is flex to the max! Various size and price options are available depending on your household’s vegetable needs: Small (6-8 veg/week), Medium (7-9 veg/week) and Large (8-11 veg/week), ranging from ~$25-45 worth of Certified Organic produce per week. An Early Bird discount (-5%) is applied to orders paid in full before April 1st. Payment plans also available! This year there are five different pick-up time options from either the Kitsilano Farmers Market (Sundays, 10am-2pm), West End Farmers Market (Saturdays, 9am-2pm) or directly from the Cropthorne farm (weekends, 9am-5pm and Tuesdays, 4-7pm). DETAILS.

Farmers on 57th

OPEN | ~20-week-long Full Harvest Share, May to October. $780 ($39 worth of urban-farm-grown veg per week) for 6-11 produce items per week. Pick-up only on Tuesdays from 3-6pm, directly from the farm (57th and Cambie). Farmers on 57th also offers a 14-week-long weekly ($350) or bi-weekly ($185) Flower Bouquet option, mid-June through September. Pick-ups available Tuesdays and Fridays. BONUS: This CSA includes perks such as complimentary tours, U-pick berries, special event invites, and Winter gleaning (harvest leftovers). DETAILS.

Glen Valley Organic Farm

STAY TUNED | 24-week-long Main Season share, June 19 to November 29, with the option to add fruit from Snowy Mountain Organics in Cawston (weekly or bi-weekly); or 6-week-long Glen Valley Greens box (available as a weekly or bi-weekly subscription) which consists mostly of greens. $49.35 per week. Fruit share add-on is $36.75/week (July through October) with the possibility of extending it through November for just $23.10/week. Multiple Vancouver pick-up times/days and locations citywide, as well as Langley, Coquitlam, Port Moody, New West, Burnaby, North Van or directly from the Glen Valley farm in Abbotsford. Delivery also available! BONUS: For the 2024 season, Glen Valley’s CSAs are customizable (more on that here), and there is no cap on delivery holds. DETAILS.

Glorious Organics

SIGN UP NOW FOR FEBRUARY NOTIFICATION | 20-week-long Summer share, beginning in June. Pick-up on Mondays (before 3pm) from various neighbourhood drop-off locations in Vancouver and North Van, and directly from Glorious’ Aldergrove farm. BONUS: If the already established pick-up locations aren’t in your area, the option to nominate a new, more convenient location is available, with enough subscribers on board. DETAILS.

Harvest Community Foods

ONGOING | Weekly, year-round, no commitment necessary. $45 per week for enough locally sourced produce to feed two people. Order deadline every Tuesday at 4pm, for pick-up from Harvest (243 Union Street) the following Thursday between 4-7pm. BONUS: Check off other items on your grocery list (and/or give into your impulses) by filling up your pantry with local provisions available from the online grocery store, including condiments, toiletries and beverages, plus Harvest’s in-house broths, salads and pizza dough – done and yum! DETAILS.

Klippers Organics

OPEN | 17- or 22-week-long shares, June/July to October. Opt for enough veg to feed a couple (6-10 items per week; $510-660) or the family-sized option (10-14 items per week; $850-1100). Pick-ups available on various days and from a myriad locations, including three Vancouver Farmers Markets around the city (Trout Lake, West End, or Kitsilano), as well as directly from Klippers’ Marketplace & Cafe (Cawston). (Stay tuned for additional alternative “Community Host” pick-up locations TBA.) BONUS: Seriously love bread? Shares of focaccia and 5 Grain Sourdough from Klippers’ own restaurant, Row Fourteen, are also available as add-ons. Score! DETAILS.

Salt and Harrow

OPEN | 10-week Medium or 20-week Large Summer CSA runs June 22nd-November 3rd. 7-9 items per week. Pick-up from Vancouver Farmers Market locations citywide, as well as directly from the Salt and Harrow farm in Tsawwassen. (Medium pick-ups are bi-weekly.) $450-900. Payment plans available. BONUS: If you have the cashflow and forethought, you can also secure your fall and/or winter veg now, OR invest in a full year’s share (37-week-long Large or 19-week-long Medium; June 22, 2024 right through the month of May, 2025). DETAILS.

Sole Foods Street Farms

OPEN JAN. 31ST, 2024 | Three flexible, “market-style” CSA options to suit your veggie needs: 20-week-long full share, beginning the week of May 27th until the week of October 7th; half-share kicking off the week of June 24th until the week of September 30th*; quarter-share from the week of July 15th up until September 30th*. (*These dates are only approximates; exact time frames will depend on member selection.) Pick-up weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tiered pricing for full-shares; $375 for 10 weeks (half-share); $200 for five weeks (quarter-share). Payment plans available for all options. DETAILS

Sweet Earth Farms

OPEN FEB. 7TH, 2024 | Sweet Earth’s new extended 28-week-long CSA share spans the seasons beginning on June 6th (through to December 12th). Expect 6-8 veggies per week (with the option to sign up for summer or fall seasons only). Available as a Full Share (~$70 worth per week) including eggs, bread, local cheese, and extras; or a Just Veggies option (~$50 worth per week) with some extra options, as seasonally available. Choose to pay the full amount up front, or split it into two instalments. Pickup locations (so far) from: Downtown Chilliwack, Sidekick Brewing, Downtown Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, New Westminster, North Van, Trout Lake, East Van and Kitsilano; or nominate a new spot in the Fraser Valley or Vancouver that’s more convenient. Delivery may also available for an additional fee – reach out to the Sweet Earth Farms team to find out more. BONUS: Check off all of the food groups on your grocery list by opting for the Revenant Acres water buffalo sausage add-on ($12 per week). DETAILS.

Valley Buds Flower Farm

OPEN | 14-week-long Valley Snacks CSA, late-June to early-October. $495 for ~$35 worth of fresh veg per week, locally grown by human ‘buds’, Alana Paterson and Michelle Pezel, on an “unconventional 2 acre plot” in the Squamish Valley. Pick-ups every Thursday from 12-6pm at Antisocial Skateboard Shop (2337 Main St.) or in Squamish at 1126 Resolution Way (behind A-FRAME Brewing Co.). BONUS: If you aren’t already in the know, besides growing good veg Valley Buds also has some serious flower game. Get your share of the goods by opting for one of three CSA Flower Shares: 5-week-long weekly “Early Bloomer” option (available as soon as spring is sprung!), $140 for a ~$27 floral arrangement each week; 6-week-long bi-weekly “Breezy Bloomer” (late-July to early-September), $173 for ~$28 worth weekly; or, for the floral fanatic, the 12-week-long weekly “Full Bloomer” subscription (mid-July to end-of-September), $341 for ~$28 worth weekly. (ALSO: Keep an eye on the Valley Buds IG feed for announcements about their flower and veg market pop-up, held weekly on the sidewalk in front of Antisocial.) DETAILS.