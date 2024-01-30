Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Showcases Special Valentine’s Day Features, Feb. 14-18

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC| Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is setting the mood for romance with Valentine’s Day food and drink features available at the Michelin-recommended dining destination as well as a net full of fresh-daily catches for at-home chefs to prepare from its retail market (762 Cambie Street).

From February 14 to 18, Head Chef Tommy Shorthouse will treat Valentine’s Day diners to a romantic repast via à-la-carte creations that include an appetizer of Beet-Cured Salmon Carpaccio (pickled shallots, capers, lemon crème fraîche, dill, trout roe, toasted brioche), entrée of Shrimp and Scallop Ricotta Gnocchi (asparagus, confit tomato, vin blanc, herbs) and dessert course of Layered Pavlova with raspberries, strawberries, rose syrup and mint.

The expert shucking team at the downtown dining destination will also delight and intrigue guests with one of the city’s best selections of West and East Coast oysters on the half shell ($3.50 ea. or a Shucker’s Dozen selection for $40) and raw bar specialties including caviar with house accompaniments, geoduck sashimi and seasonal uni, cold cracked Dungeness crab and signature ‘Seacuterie Boards’ to share comprising a choice of five-piece Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Smoked Scallops, Smoked Albacore Tuna Crudo, Smoked Ekone Mussels or Sliced Smoked Steelhead Trout with accoutrements.

Behind the bar, the Fanny Bay team will stir the senses with a comprehensive list of Old and New World wine, bubbles and Champagne and an array of signature and classic cocktails, including the Valentine’s Day feature ‘EmpressHer’ — a take on the French 75 that showcases Empress gin and hibiscus for $14.

The Fanny Bay Shellfish Market also is at the ready to help those looking to prepare an intimate Valentine’s dinner at home with an array of live oysters and ready to go raw bar features ready to go including mussels, clams, crab, frozen seafood, soups and stocks, smoked and canned seafood and oyster shucking kits.

The downtown dining destination is set to grow from its current quarters into an 1,800 sq. ft. space with 60 more seats, a private dining room for parties and shucking classes and a larger oyster bar once its planned expansion is set to be complete in the spring of 2024.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at [email protected].