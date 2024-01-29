Banda Volpi Announces Amar Gill as Beverage Director

The Goods from Banda Volpi Hospitality

Vancouver, BC | Banda Volpi Hospitality is thrilled to share the exciting news of Amar Gill’s promotion to the position of Beverage Director.

In his new role, Amar will serve as the visionary leader, entrusted with the task of crafting an unparalleled beverage experience for our valued guests across all our restaurants – Savio Volpe, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, La Tana and the upcoming Elio Volpe.

Amar is a third-generation restaurant man (taking after his father and grandfather) who spent most of his childhood in his family’s restaurants, instilling a deep love for hospitality at a young age.

Amar’s exceptional vision and years of experience in the industry has played a pivotal role in elevating our beverage program to new heights, making it an integral and memorable part of the dining experience at our restaurants. From meticulously crafted barrel-aged Negronis to innovative amaro-based cocktails, Amar has left an indelible mark on our offerings. Through his dedication to sourcing rare and remarkable ingredients and imports, Amar has created one of the city’s best amaro and grappa programs, a testament to his creativity and passion.

With his expertise and leadership, the beverage programs at Banda Volpi will not only continue to flourish but reach new levels of excellence. We can’t wait to show you what he’s been working on at Elio… For now, join us in congratulating the amazing Amar – bravo e complimenti! – on his new role.