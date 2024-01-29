A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Yaletown

A Very Minami Valentine: Multi-Course Surf & Turf Dinner for the Day of Love

Portrait

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | Yaletown’s Minami Restaurant is celebrating love with a special Valentine’s Day Shokai menu ($225 per person). Available on February 14, 2024, the six-course dinner, created by executive chef Alan Ferrer and his talented team, features fresh premium sashimi, a surf & turf plate with A5 Iwate wagyu and lobster, a selection of Minami’s famous Aburi sushi, and a Strawberry Sesame Mousse by pastry chef Nikki Tam to finish. Optional wine and sake pairings are also available. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at www.minamirestaurant.com.

Directions
Minami
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1118 Mainland St.
 604-685-8080
WEBSITE

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities

Community News Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.
Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

The Scout Community

Become a member