A Very Minami Valentine: Multi-Course Surf & Turf Dinner for the Day of Love

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | Yaletown’s Minami Restaurant is celebrating love with a special Valentine’s Day Shokai menu ($225 per person). Available on February 14, 2024, the six-course dinner, created by executive chef Alan Ferrer and his talented team, features fresh premium sashimi, a surf & turf plate with A5 Iwate wagyu and lobster, a selection of Minami’s famous Aburi sushi, and a Strawberry Sesame Mousse by pastry chef Nikki Tam to finish. Optional wine and sake pairings are also available. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at www.minamirestaurant.com.

