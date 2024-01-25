Provence Marinaside’s Valentine’s Menu Speaks the Language of Love

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | The French know a thing or two about romance. They also know a lot about good food and how it plays a major role in successful wooing so who better to create a voluptuous Valentine’s dinner than Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia of Provence Marinaside in Yaletown?

Chef Jean-Francis and his brigade of romantics (chefs) have designed a special, one-night-only, six-course Dîner d’Amoureux pour Deux that is sure to capture the heart of your beloved. “L’amour est toujours partagé and this menu is mainly seafood – light with some dishes to share,” comments Chef Quaglia.

Priced at $135 per person the dinner begins with three exquisite seafood starters – Truite à Tête D’Acier Poêlée et Crabe Bleu, Trio de Fruits de Mer Froid pour Deux and Feuilleté de St Jacques. This is followed a refreshing palate cleanser – Granité de Vin Brut et Orange Sanguine (sparkling wine and blood orange). Guests then have a difficult choice between two sumptuous main courses – Daurade Royale aux Truffes or Filet de Boeuf Sauce Rossini. The meal ends on a sweet note – Desserts Partagés en Amoureux – a plate of desserts shared in love.

Of course any French dinner must include wine. The job of pairing a dinner such as this with the right wines is a project eagerly embraced by Wine Director Joshua Carlson. “I concentrated on French wines, mainly from Provence and the Languedoc, for this romantic ‘dîner pour deux’ as they perfectly enhance the flavours in each dish. Of course, guests don’t have to order the pairing, it’s completely optional. They may wish instead to celebrate with a favourite wine or bubbles. Our extensive wine list offers more than 260 wines, including 36 champagnes/sparkling wines (12 of which are available by the glass).” The optional wine pairing is available for $65 per person.

Celebrate your ‘someone special’ with Provence’s Valentine’s Dinner – available one night only on February 14. This will be the only menu served at Provence Marinaside that night. The restaurant requests that guests respect this is an adults-only event. Reservations are essential and must be secured with a credit card by calling Provence at 604-681-4144 or online.