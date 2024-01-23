Main St. Brewing Debuts New ‘Everyday IPA’ collab with Beer Babes Family™

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing is kicking off its tenth anniversary year by joining forces with Beer Babes Family™ to debut a new charitable Everyday IPA Babe Brew collab at its Mount Pleasant brewery at 261 E. 7th Ave. this Saturday, January 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Open to everyone, the event celebrates the official launch of the latest in an ongoing series of Babe Brew™ collaborations that the Beer Babes Family spearheads with breweries across North America that help raise funds for grants awarded to women to work in the beer industry.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our first Babe Brew of 2024 at Main St.,” says Roxane Brossoit, who co-founded Beer Babes Family with Rachel Benkowski. “Each Babe Brew is dedicated to the women of our personal lives and of the world who inspire us, push us, make us think deeper, mentor us and lead by example — the women who break rules and norms, speak their truth with compassion, live each day with unapologetic confidence, and champion equality for all.”

Brewed with Mosaic, Cashmere and HBC 682 hops and IPA malt, raw wheat and honey oats, the Everyday IPA showcases aromas of candied tropical fruit, light spruce and sweet berry, a pillowy mouthfeel and has an approachable, sessionable ABV of 3.7%.

Supplies and materials for the Babe Brew Everyday IPA collab brew were generously donated by Mile 37 Craft Canning, Brewers Supply Group Canada, Gambrinus Malting, Crisp Malting Group Ltd. and Royal Labels.

“The women of the craft beer community are so wholly unique and we brew these beers with all of them in mind,” says Benkowski. “Each Babe Brew is inspired by a group of women spanning the globe who bonded via the Internet by way of their love for beer, and as a result, instituted a sisterhood.”