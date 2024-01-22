Published on Main Announces Launch of Inaugural Burgundy Week, Feb. 16-25

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Published on Main (3593 Main Street) is inviting all oenophiles to join and celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. From February 16 to 25, 2024, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations – from everyday sippers to some of the most sought after bottles in the world. Executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.

The experience is available for all diners, but guests can also make a reservation specifically for Burgundy Week online.

“We have a big love for Burgundy wines at Published on Main and so do many of our guests,” says Jayton Paul, wine director at Published on Main, and Michelin Guide Vancouver’s inaugural Sommelier of the Year. “With the launch of Burgundy Week, our aim is to highlight the various grapes, styles, and quality levels of this iconic region alongside our incredible kitchen team’s own interpretation of some of the most classic Burgundian dishes.”

A variety of by-the-glass options will be available, as well as an eclectic list of bottles. Highlights for the week include wines from: Domaine Jacques-Frédéric Mugnier, Domaine des Vignes du Maynes Maison Leroy, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Dujac, Domaine Etienne Sauzet, Domaine Armand Rousseau, Domaine Jean-Claude Ramonet, Domaine Alain Hudelot-Noëllat, and Domaine Jean-Marie Fourrier.

Guests will also have the chance to order nightly dish features inspired by the region of Burgundy. The menu will include: Jambon Persillé with ham hock and Gruyère gougères; an Escargot Bourgogne Aebleskiver with garlic butter poached escargot, parsley root, and truffled croutons; Pôchouse, a pickerel fisherman’s stew; and Époisses, tempered with crispy baguette, pear and watercress (pro tip: add freshly shaved Périgord truffle on top).

“We’re excited to have our guests visit us during this week and get the chance to enjoy a variety of Burgundian wines alongside our take on regional dishes,” adds Paul.