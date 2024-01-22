A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Whistler

New Concept from Toptable Group, Provisions, Now Open in Whistler Village

Portrait

The Goods from Toptable Group

Whistler, BC | Planning on heading to Whistler this season? Before hitting the slopes, fuelling up with a proper breakfast and good coffee is obligatory. Good news: new all-day neighbourhood cafe, Provisions, is now open! The latest concept from Toptable Group – the team behind such other beloved Whistler restaurants as Araxi, Il Caminetto, and Bar Oso – opened doors in the heart of Whistler Village (4222 Village Square) on Friday, January 19th.

Besides a full-service espresso bar and full breakfast menu (including five different breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, tater tots, housemade granola, and overnight oats & chia pudding; available from 7-11am only), Provisions also offers fresh bread and pastries baked daily by Head Baker Jaylen Wickert and his kitchen team, plus (beginning at 11am) a lunch menu of soups, salads and sandwiches, slow-roasted rotisserie chickens (after 1pm), and more!

Provisions is open daily from 8am until 5pm. Stay tuned to @provisionswhistler for news and menu announcements.

Directions
Provisions
Region: Whistler
4222 Village Square
604-972-0077
WEBSITE

