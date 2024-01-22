New Concept from Toptable Group, Provisions, Now Open in Whistler Village

The Goods from Toptable Group

Whistler, BC | Planning on heading to Whistler this season? Before hitting the slopes, fuelling up with a proper breakfast and good coffee is obligatory. Good news: new all-day neighbourhood cafe, Provisions, is now open! The latest concept from Toptable Group – the team behind such other beloved Whistler restaurants as Araxi, Il Caminetto, and Bar Oso – opened doors in the heart of Whistler Village (4222 Village Square) on Friday, January 19th.

Besides a full-service espresso bar and full breakfast menu (including five different breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, tater tots, housemade granola, and overnight oats & chia pudding; available from 7-11am only), Provisions also offers fresh bread and pastries baked daily by Head Baker Jaylen Wickert and his kitchen team, plus (beginning at 11am) a lunch menu of soups, salads and sandwiches, slow-roasted rotisserie chickens (after 1pm), and more!

Provisions is open daily from 8am until 5pm. Stay tuned to @provisionswhistler for news and menu announcements.