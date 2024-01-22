Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge is Seeking a Service & Events Manager

The Goods from Bodega Ridge

Galiano Island, BC | Bodega Ridge is an iconic venue, accommodation provider and restaurant, hosting full-service destination weddings and retreats, located on the picturesque Galiano Island in British Columbia. We are committed to providing unparalleled experiences, across our Bodega Ridge, Bodega Cove and soon to open Pink Geranium properties. We are currently seeking a dynamic and experienced leader to join our team as Service & Events Manager.

You will play a key role in the success of our business, overseeing the efficient operation of our restaurant & catering departments, managing the service teams. You will run the events side of the business and work strategically with the General Manager on the overarching operations. This position requires a candidate with a proven track record in managing service teams in thriving food and beverage environments, along with a passion for delivering outstanding customer service. The successful candidate will have a keen eye for detail, ensuring that each site is always looking its finest; first impressions are key to our renowned guest experience.

The skills, attributes and experience we covet most:

– Lead, motivate, and mentor service teams to deliver exceptional guest service, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.

– Driven & passionate leader – experience opening or re-launching a business is an asset.

– Implement and maintain efficient systems for order processing, inventory, reservations, and guest management.

– Expert administrative capacity – ability to create and optimize work systems and tools that help our team shine.

– Uphold and enhance the reputation of Bodega Ridge by providing impeccable customer service, committed to unearthing opportunities for improvement each day.

– Coordinate and manage events, particularly destination weddings, ensuring flawless execution.

– Expertly managing expenses without compromising service quality.

– Marketing and promotional prowess for the restaurant and events business, as well as the wider resort.

– Strong organizational and multitasking skills with a keen eye for detail.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

– Ability to work under pressure and handle challenging situations with a positive attitude.

– Knowledge of industry trends, customer preferences, and best practices. We wish to be market leaders, and you will be integral to our efforts.

How to Apply: If you are an ambitious and detail-oriented professional with a passion for hospitality and guest service, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity to [email protected].