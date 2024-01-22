Beer Brief, Vol. 70

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

As January wraps up, we highlight a handful of local breweries to hit up for a beer with a buddy (or group of buddies) over the remaining weeks…

PARTY | Mark your calendars: on Tuesday, January 23rd (aka tomorrow) Luppolo is celebrating the launch of their brand new Como Chanchos (“Thick as Thieves”) Mexican Dark Lager, made with the very same heritage, family- and independent-farmer-grown Oaxacan corn that their pals at Chancho Tortilleria use in the making of their (incredible) tortillas. To get into the spirit of the release, Luppolo’s in-brewery pizza outfit, Local Pizzaiolo, is changing it up with a special menu of tacos (made with Chancho tortillas, natch) and a taco inspired pizza, just for the day. Lots of reasons to swing by the brewery from 3-10pm this Tuesday! Too last minute to change your plans? You can also find Comos Chanchos on tap at Chancho on The Drive from the 23rd onwards. DETAILS.

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

Chancho Tortilleria on The Drive 2096 Commercial Drive MAP

ANNIVERSARY | If you haven’t already, make a plan to hit the road for East Abby this week, for Field House Brewing’s 8th Anniversary. Celebrations are rolling out all week long, from January 22nd (yup, today!) though the 28th. Featuring: eight commemorative beers; discounts on beer and merch; their Fresh Beer Club comeback; a Dutch Blitz game tournament; a DJ session; photo contest; food specials hitting the Canteen (hello birthday cheesecake in a jar and Salted Black Porter Braised Pork Belly!); and more…DETAILS.

Field House Brewing 2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford MAP

COOL COLLAB | We love it when local businesses band together to do something cool…like the latest beer collab between Superflux and Strathcona neighbourhood tattoo shop, Super Cat Tattoo. Although normally combining alcohol and tattoos is frowned upon, both the colourful can design by artist/shop owner, Mike “Janky Bangers” Campitelli, and its contents (a sour beer made with strawberry purée, lychee purée, and a touch of lemon juice) sure get our thumbs up! The Super Cat Strawberry Lychee Lemonade (7% ABV) is currently available to purchase directly from the brewery, and we suggest ripping down there to snag your four-pack NOW. DETAILS.

Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

BONUS | Need a reminder to drink good beer this year? Fill up your 2024 agenda/calendar with these super cool throwback beer stickers, which just landed at Out & About boutique in Gastown! (Or just stick em’ anywhere your heart desires.)

Out & About 321 West Cordova St. MAP

NON-ALC | …maybe you’re more concerned with sticking to your New Year’s resolution to drink less, or none? (We don’t judge.) Good news: you can stay strong and still support local beer by knocking back a Strange Fellows Brewing NEVERtheLESS Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale at any Tacofino location – and support an awesome cause in the process, since two bucks from each can sold is being donated to the Coast Mental Health Foundation. But only until January 31st! DETAILS.