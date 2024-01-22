Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Auspicious Year of the Dragon Collection

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Enter the Year of the Dragon on an auspicious note with sweet treats by Vancouver’s Parisian-inspired cafe, Beaucoup Bakery. Available from January 27 to February 11, 2024, guests can now pre-order items from its Year of the Dragon Collection online, including a lucky set of cookies inspired by the classic Dragon’s beard candy, and Sesame Tang Yuan Cruffin.

Beaucoup Bakery is also once again collaborating with Chinatown BBQ on a special savoury Lunar New Year croissant as part of Taste of Chinatown this year.

“The dragon is known to be the most auspicious and majestic of all the zodiac signs, and we wanted to mark the start of this Lunar New Year with exciting new offerings for our guests,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “The flavours of black sesame, salted egg yolk, and osmanthus are very nostalgic for us. Our parents also often treated us to Dragon’s beard candy during this time, which we’ve pulled the familiar ingredients of peanuts and sesame for our collection.”

The Year of the Dragon Collection can now be pre-ordered online for pick-up between January 27 to February 11, 2024. Select items are also available directly in-person at both its Fir Street (2150 Fir Street) and Dunsmuir (600 Dunsmuir Street) locations.

The Year of the Dragon Collection features:

Sesame Tang Yuan Cruffin ($7.88) with a black sesame pastry cream, mochi, and Beaucoup Bakery’s famous butter croissant pastry.

Osmanthus Peach Tiramisu (large $38 pre-order only, individual $9) includes osmanthus flower infused lady-fingers and mascarpone custard, peaches, and goji osmanthus jelly.

Dragon Cookie Box ($38 for 18 pieces), featuring peanut crunchy rice shortbread, red bean sesame cookies, and salted egg yolk pineapple thumbprint.

Year of the Dragon Golden Gift Box ($68), which includes one Dragon Cookie Box, peanut puff pastry sticks, mango cashew peanut crunch milk chocolate bar, and sesame butter financiers. Select items from this gift box are also available individually at the bakeries.

Beaucoup Bakery’s Lunar New Year savoury treat with Chinatown BBQ is an AAA Beef Brisket Curry Cheese Croissant, featuring curry-infused croissant pastry, Chinatown BBQ curry AAA beef brisket, fresh mozzarella, and topped with cheddar and gruyere. This limited croissant will be available during Taste of Chinatown at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre at 11 a.m. on February 9 and 10, 2024.

“We look forward to ringing in the Year of the Dragon with our guests, friends, and loved ones,” adds Betty. “We wish everyone an abundance of happiness, good health, and prosperity.”

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe Kitsilano 2150 Fir Street MAP

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe (St. Regis Hotel) Downtown 600 Dunsmuir St. MAP