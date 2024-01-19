Opportunity Knocks / West Side

Osteria Elio Volpe is Hosting a Hiring Fair This Month

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | The Banda Volpi team is hosting a hiring fair Thursday, January 25th in anticipation of Osteria Elio Volpe opening very soon.

We will be hiring for all FOH and BOH positions, with additional opportunities available in the company (Savio Volpe, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, La Tana). We invite all interested candidates to bring their resumes to 615 Kingsway for an interview between 12-2pm on Thursday, January 25th.

Candidates must be legally eligible to work in Canada, have at least two days availability and experience in restaurants.

Elio Volpe is Vancouver’s most anticipated restaurant opening of 2024. From the award-winning team behind Savio Volpe, Pepino’s Spaghetti House and Caffè La Tana, Elio is located in the heart of Cambie village. With Elio Volpe, we’re drawing inspiration from Italy’s enchanting coastline – its famed coasts, historic charm, and laid-back lifestyle.

We are on the lookout for individuals who thrive in a fast-paced, high-volume environment, and who share our enthusiasm for Italian culinary traditions and exquisite wines. This is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to be part of a company that leads the industry with innovation and creativity.

Join us and become a vital part of our journey to bring the flavours of Italy’s coast and the Pacific Northwest to the heart of our community. At Banda Volpi, we not only value our guests but also our team members, providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

For inquiries, please email [email protected]. We look forward to meeting you!

Elio Volpe
Neighbourhood: West Side
540 West 17th Ave. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
