Elephant Restaurant is Growing Their FOH Team

Vancouver, BC | Michelin recommended Elephant, the intimate 18-seat restaurant located at 1879 Powell Street, is looking to add a front-of-house person to their team. It’s a small and cozy room, so you’d be an integral part of orchestrating service each night.

We’re looking for a mature and organized industry professional with a warm approach to hospitality. The menu and pairings change often, so our ideal candidate is excited about food and beverage within a fast paced environment. Our award-winning wine list features low intervention wines from around the world, craft sake, and select cocktails. An understanding and curiosity for beverages is important. With a tight team, communication and the ability to read the room and jump in where necessary are highly valued abilities. At Elephant, we strive to provide a special dining experience, and we hope to work with like-minded, passionate people!

If this sounds like you, please email us in confidence at [email protected].

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!

Elephant
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 | WEBSITE
