Maenam to Launch Inaugural Chefs Collaboration Dinner Series This March

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s award-winning Thai restaurant, Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue), is launching an exciting new special chefs collaboration dinner series this year. Named Maenam and Friends: A Dinner Series, chef-owner Angus An and his team will be exclusively joined by acclaimed chefs from around the world.

Kicking things off is local talent Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, executive chef of one Michelin star Published on Main, in March, followed by Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava and Dylan Jones, chefs of Bangkok’s celebrated Bo.lan, in April. Two fall dinners will be announced later this year.

“Our guests have thoroughly enjoyed our past collaboration dinners, with our most memorable being with Chef David Thompson,” says An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which counts Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its restaurant portfolio. “In celebration of Maenam’s 15th anniversary this year, we wanted to invite our friends to cook with us through this inaugural, limited dinner series. Each dinner will be for one night only, featuring specially created menus and dishes for each. We can’t wait for our chef friends to join us.”

MAENAM AND FRIENDS: A DINNER SERIES – SPRING

Volume 1 with Published on Main: Snacks
March 17, 2024
$200++, includes beverage pairings
Both Published on Main and Maenam are known for their popular “snacks” course – small bites that pack a flavourful punch to pique guests’ taste buds before their respective multi-course menus. This unique dinner will feature 18 different snacks over the course of two hours. Only 44 seats will be available per seating at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale February 1, 2024 at www.maenam.ca.

Volume 2 with Bangkok’s Bo.lan: A Sensory Thai Experience
April 9, 2024
$250++, includes beverage pairings
Songvisava and Jones visits Canada for the first time and joins An on a multi-course, Thai dining journey. Bo.lan is one of Thailand’s most esteemed restaurants, known for its commitment to sustainability, zero waste, and preserving Thailand’s culinary heritage. Bo.lan was featured in season five of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. 66 seats will be available throughout the evening. Guests can subscribe to Maenam’s newsletter at www.maenam.ca to be the first in-line to purchase tickets.

Beverage pairings for both dinners are currently being curated by wine director Kurtis Kolt and bar manager Tony Limchai. Guests can expect a variety of Kolt’s favourite unique and thoughtful terroir-driven wines from local producers, as well as creative cocktails, and non-alcoholic pairings.

“As a chef, it’s always fun when we get the chance to cook with our friends, and it’s an even larger treat to have guests savour the experience with us,” adds An. “Spring is a great time to launch the series, as fresh ingredients are just starting to come in-season. We hope this year will be the start to many more collaboration dinners.”

For more information about Maenam and Friends: A Dinner Series, please visit https://maenam.ca/maenam-and-friends.

