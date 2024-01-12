PiDGiN Announces ‘Rice + Wine’ Series, Kicking Off Jan. 24th

The Goods from Pidgin

Vancouver, BC | Every month, PiDGiN will be hosting a casual sake night with brewers, sake samurais / experts and importers intended for everyone – the sake curious, sake experts, and everyone in between. Chef Wesley Young and Sous Chef Shin Sato will be composing some bite size snacks to pair with all the sakes on offer.

Volume 1 / Nippon Sake

On January 24th, between 5pm and 8:30pm, PiDGiN welcomes one of the newest importers in the Vancouver sake scene, Nippon Sake. Nippon’s Founder, Jason Evans, will be with us to talk about his passion for sake, the brewers in their portfolio and guide us through some of the sakes available at PiDGiN.

About Nippon Sake

Jason Evans is a seasoned professional who has spent 5 years immersed in the rich cultural landscape of Japan, developing a deep appreciation for its traditional craft, particularly in the realm of sake. His journey has led him to establish a dedicated company where his team aims to bring the finest, hard-to-source, and reasonably priced craft sake to Canada.

This experience will be hosted at our bar between 5pm and 8:30pm – join us when it’s best for you during that timeframe. Tickets are $20, which includes a glass of sake and canapé – space is limited. Reservations can be made in advance here.