Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar Unveils Exclusive Winemaker’s Dinner Collab with Road 13 Vineyards

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and innovative dining experiences, proudly announces its first collaborative winemaker’s dinner of 2024. This exceptional event will spotlight the outstanding wines of Road 13 Vineyards, featuring the curated John Oliver Selections by the esteemed Winemaker Barclay Robinson. The evening promises an exquisite menu expertly crafted by Executive Chef Derek Bendig, ensuring a truly exceptional dining experience.

Guests are invited to indulge in Chef Bendig’s 5-course dinner complementing the craftsmanship of John Oliver wines, including the award-winning John Oliver Malbec 2020, which received 91 Points from the Decanter World Wine Awards, and the John Oliver 5th Element 2020, securing a Silver medal at the 2023 WineAlign National Wine Awards.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, 4005 Whistler Way

Price: $250 plus tax and gratuity

Reservations: Made HERE

Wild Blue’s commitment to culinary excellence

has earned numerous prestigious awards, including recognition as the #2 Best New Restaurant by Air Canada enRoute, a coveted spot in OpenTable’s Top 100 restaurants in Canada, and dual recognitions as #4 Best New Restaurant and #66 Overall in Canada’s 100 Best. The restaurant has also received the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator and the title of North America’s Best New Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards.

About John Oliver Wines:

Crafted from noble varietals nurtured in estate-farmed vineyards, John Oliver wines represent the highest, luxury, and most premium tier. Aged in hand-selected oak barrels by Winemaker Barclay Robinson, these small-production wines reflect Okanagan farmer and politician John Oliver’s historical milestones, including championing workers’ rights, advocating for women’s suffrage, and supporting soldiers returning from war through the land settlement act.

For an unparalleled dining experience that highlights Chef Bendig’s culinary excellence and pays homage to the legacy of John Oliver under the expertise of Winemaker Barclay Robinson, guests are now invited to reserve their seat for this intimate winemaker’s dinner at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar.