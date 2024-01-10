Community News / Yaletown

Discover Uva’s Glittery New Pink Cocktail, Available Until February 14th

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is excited to unveil their enchanting Winter Cocktail Menu, available until February 14th. Embrace the chilly season with the rich flavors of our expertly crafted Icy Elixirs featuring a standout creation in celebration of the new Mean Girls movie.

ON WEDNESDAYS, WE WEAR PINK | 3oz – $19
Aperol Infused Strawberry Lugny Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé, Lemon Juice, Pink Glitter

In celebration of Tina Fey, this exclusive cocktail is a playful twist inspired by the iconic line from Mean Girls. Indulge in the perfect blend of Aperol-infused sweetness and festive pink glitter, making your experience at Uva truly fetch!

Until February 4th, revel in the rest of our delightful offerings of our Icy Elixirs:

SPRING IN SEVILLA | 2oz – $15
Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin Hibiscus Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice

MAI TAI | 2.5oz – $17
Bacardi White Rum, Cointreau Gosling’s Black Seal Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orgeat, Pineapple Juice

MULLED WINE | 5oz – $11
Red Wine, Cinnamon Syrup, Signature Spices, Orange

KENTUCKY TEA | 1.25oz – $14
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Cinnamon Syrup, Lemon Juice, Black Tea, Signature Spices

Also available for those participating in ‘Dry January’, fabulous mocktails curated for a fun evening out:

MOCKTAILS

MARACUJA | $8
Lime Juice, Passionfruit Puree, Sugar Syrup Topped with 7-Up

TUCAN | $7
Lime Juice, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Topped with Ginger Ale

Join us at Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar to savour the magic of our Winter Cocktail Menu, available exclusively until February 14th.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-632-9560 | WEBSITE
