Provence Marinaside Pairs with Unsworth Vineyards for 2024 Dine Out Festival

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | For this year’s Vancouver Dine Out Festival, Provence Marinaside is partnering with respected Vancouver Island winery Unsworth Vineyards to create a ‘Perfect Pairing’ three-course dinner featuring some of Provence’s classic French dishes paired with signature wines from Unsworth. The three course dinner is available for $59 per person with the optional wine pairing available as either a regular pour for $40 for three wines or petit pour at $25 for three wines. Wines are also available individually by the glass or the bottle.

“Dine Out is a small slice of what we offer at Provence – a glimpse into our menu of classic French dishes with a West Coast twist. We’ve been a part of DOV since its inception. It’s a great way for Vancouverites to test the dining scene by having a three- course meal at a reasonable price – kind of like speed dating for diners. Each year new faces have become new friends. These new friends have become regulars and are now old friends,” says Provence’s Owner and Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia.

“This past June, I along with Chef Quaglia, Asst. Wine Director Ryan Johnson and Manager Emrys Horton travelled to Mill Bay in the Cowichan Valley to taste Unsworth’s wines, tour the vineyards and meet with winemaker Dan Wright to select the pairings for this year’s menu. Dan and his team currently farm 12 acres of grape varieties at Unsworth Vineyards. The oldest block is Marechal Foch, which was planted in 2007—the grape behind their award-winning Ovation. It is paired with our Fondant au Chocolat on the Dine Out menu. In 2011, several Blattner varieties were planted, which are integral to Unsworth’s Allegro and Symphony blends which we are also featuring on this year’s Dine Out menu. In 2013 they added Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir vines,” says Provence’s Wine Director Joshua Carlson.

Provence’s 2024 Dine Out Menu features three choices of appetizers along with three choices of entreés and two dessert choices. All of these dishes are favourites with Provence patrons, and some, like the Warm Goat Cheese Salad and the Bouillabaisse for instance, have been on Provence Marinaside’s menu since the restaurant opened 22 years ago. “We wouldn’t dare take them off,” says Chef Quaglia. “The Bouillabaisse is representative of my upbringing in Marseille but of course we give it a West Coast nuance by using OceanWise local seafood. The rouille is a classic accompaniment.”

Treat yourself to an evening of delicious food paired with wonderful wines from Unsworth Vineyards at Provence Marinaside for this year’s Dine Out Vancouver. The 22nd Annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival runs from January 17 through February 4. It is always an extremely busy time at Provence Marinaside and reservations are a must – either online or by calling the restaurant at 604-681-4144.

Vancouver’s Dine Out Festival is a wonderful opportunity to explore, and support, the city’s rich culinary scene with budget-friendly prix fixe menus. Who knows, you may discover a new-to-you favourite restaurant or re-discover an old one.