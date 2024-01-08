Mon Paris Pâtisserie Pays Sweet Tribute to France Through the Warmth of Hot Chocolate

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | This year, Mon Paris Pâtisserie celebrates France with a sweet twist—unveiling the charms of both Southern and Northern regions through the comforting flavours of their 2024 Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival creations.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2024 Hot Chocolate Festival Creations:

La Provence

Transport yourself to the enchanting fields of Provence with Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s 72% dark hot chocolate kissed with the subtle aromatic notes of lavender. Served with their signature lavender macaron and a tangy lemon cookie.

La Normandie

Escape to the North Coast of France where milk chocolate sings in perfect harmony with the classic combination of caramel and apple. Paired perfectly with a delicate caramel macaron and a delightful sable breton cookie.

The 14th annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is a four-week-long festival beginning January 13th, 2024, featuring 162 flavours created by 72 vendors, offered at their respective 105 locations throughout Greater Vancouver. Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) French-inspired hot chocolates are available Tuesday through Sunday from January 13th to February 11th, 2024.