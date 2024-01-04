Heads Up / West End

Set a Sweet New Precedent with a Dessert Tasting Menu by Chef Kenta Takahasi

Portrait

Photo by Leila Kwok

Just because it’s the New Year, doesn’t mean you have to bring down the hammer on indulgent behaviours. Part of ‘wellness’ is treating yourself well, after all… So if, like us, you’re someone who prefers to go against the grain by making new traditions, versus breaking old ‘bad’ habits, then consider setting a sweet precedent for 2024 by snagging a ticket to one of Chef Kenta Takahasi’s “Dessert Tasting Menu” events.

Each season the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Pastry Chef will be offering up a different menu of five “thoughtfully created” courses, with a new theme to match the changes in colour palette, flux of flavours and moods, “designed to balance sweet, sour, and savoury elements”. The first of four in the series, titled “A New Year Begins”, takes place on Friday, January 12th.

The cost of each tasting is $149 per person, and an additional $65 if you opt for beverage pairings. While it may seem expensive, keep in mind that only one event is held per season, at which there are only 16 seats available (all guests are seated at the same communal table in Boulevard’s Terrace Room – which means you’ll be among friends and fellow dessert fans!). Also to keep in mind: Chef Takahasi’s major motivation for this series is not to make a profit, but rather to enrich and cultivate an appreciation for dessert culture – which, as a multiple-award-winning chef (our words, not his), he feels responsible for nurturing.

Although we still aren’t sure what to expect from the series ourselves, what we do know is that anyone with a strong passion for what they do, and who is willing to spend some time developing unique events (always needed in Vancouver) gets our attention. And that’s why we’ll be attending this month’s ‘dinner’ (and reporting back). Join us on Friday, January 12th (tickets here), or mark your calendar for one of Takahasi’s subsequent tasting menus:

Thursday, May 2nd
“Colors of Spring”

Thursday, August 8th
“All that Summer Promises”

Thursday, November 7th
“Legends of the Fall”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to kick off the New Year with an inspired multi-course menu, created by one of Vancouver’s most talented pastry chefs!

“A New Year Begins” Dessert Tasting Menu | 7-10pm | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Details and tickets here.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
