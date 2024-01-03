Tacofino Announces Dry-January Fundraiser in Collaboration with Strange Fellows Brewing

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Starting the new year off with fresh resolutions? Us too! That’s why Tacofino and Strange Fellows Brewing are excited to announce a fundraising initiative this January, in support of Coast Mental Health Foundation.

From January 5th to January 31st, $2 from all Strange Fellow NEVERtheLESS Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale, and Tacofino mocktail sales (at all six Tacofino Vancouver locations, and Tacofino Squamish), will be donated to Coast Mental Health Foundation.

“We’re really big fans of the work Coast Mental Health Foundation does in our community” says Jamie Cholack, Head of Food & Beverage at Tacofino. “And we also recognize that many of our guests are increasingly looking for more non-alcoholic drink options, so we’re excited to combine these into an exciting fundraiser this January.”

“Approximately 1 in 5 British Columbians is experiencing mental illness or a substance use disorder today. With support from businesses like Tacofino and Strange Fellows, Coast Mental Health provides programs and services that are critical in the recovery journey for folks living with mental illness and substance use disorders. We are grateful for Tacofino and Strange Fellows’ commitment to supporting community-based mental health initiatives,” says Isabela Zabava, Executive Director, Coast Mental Health Foundation.

“Strange Fellows Brewing is delighted to partner with Tacofino in benefit of the important work being done by Coast Mental Health Foundation (and to raise awareness about substance use). Offering a diversity of choices for our customers is at the core of what we do, and when we saw the need for a non-alcoholic beer, we jumped at the opportunity” says Nick Black of Strange Fellows. “After 3 years in the making, NEVERtheLESS is an NA Beer that we’re very proud of. It’s full-bodied, flavourful and aromatic – everything you would look for in a thirst-quenching beer, but without the alcohol. It gives us great pleasure to offer folks a fantastic non-alcoholic choice that doesn’t compromise on process or enjoyment.”

If you’re looking for more non-alcoholic options, Tacofino also has some exciting new mocktails available, including a Coconut Mint Collins, Tropical Lemonade, House Made Ginger Beer or Virgin Pina Colada. Availability and options are location dependent.

Tacofino Hastings Sunrise 2327 E Hastings St. MAP

Tacofino (Gastown) Gastown 15 W Cordova St. MAP

Tacofino (Yaletown) Downtown 1025 Mainland St. MAP

Tacofino Oasis Downtown 22-1050 W Pender St. MAP

Tacofino Ocho Main Street Ontario St. & East 5th Ave. MAP

Tacofino (Kits) Kitsilano 1909 West 4th Ave. MAP