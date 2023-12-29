Ring in 2024 on New Year’s Eve with Downlow Burgers at The American

The Goods from DownLow Burgers

Vancouver, BC | Downlow Burgers is offering two extra special ways to help guests ring in the New Year! Available on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. and during The American’s ticketed Keep Fit, Have Fun: NYE Celebration & Drag Party, which kicks off at 8 p.m., feast on two exclusive creations featuring premium ingredients:

The King Crab Cake Louie Burger ($45)

featuring a 4 oz King Crab cake, 6 oz all beef patty, sauce remoulade, shredded lettuce on a potato bun, and served with truffle fries

Fried Chicken and Caviar ($40)

served with crème fraiche, chives, caviar, and tots

These two limited-edition items are only available on December 31, 2023 from 5 p.m. and until the kitchen closes.

The American’s NYE evening will feature drag performances from some fabulous local talent hosted by Vancouver’s own Dislexia and DJ Phil David is on the decks to keep guests moving all night long.