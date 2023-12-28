The Coolest New Places to Score a Drink in Vancouver Right Now

Photo credit: Scout Magazine

The Christmas chaos is behind us and Boxing Day is over, but the gravity of the New Year has yet to hit. Use this time of flux to connect with friends. It’s still pre-resolution time, so extending the holiday cheer with libations is fair game – it’s even encouraged!

There are a whack of new addresses to check out if you’re looking for somewhere to squeeze in that last boozy meet-up of 2023. None of these establishments were open last year at this time, and all are solid choices for a quality glass of something tasty. Did we miss something good? Let us know via @scoutmagazine. But for now, from our glass to yours… cheers!

One of the most interesting concepts to open in a little while, Ama (brought to us by the capable and affable crew behind Loula’s and Nammos) ‘blurs the lines between reality & fantasy’ via cocktails and a tranquil depths-of-the-sea atmosphere. Plus, they are open late (1am). Try: Black Manhattan – a cult classic with a twist of modern funk, and bold Ama finesse.

Ama 3980 Fraser St. MAP

Doors JUST opened at this Miami-themed bar and performance venue. Look for the side door tucked next to Havana on Commercial Drive, and follow the pink-painted staircase to a subterranean oasis where a solid selection of inventive rum-centric cocktails do their best to complete the transportive experience. Try: Kil-Divil: Mount Gay rum, Xila, house allspice dram, carrot juice, tamarind, lemon, vegan foamer.

The Flamingo Room 1212 Commercial Drive MAP

Another newbie! This pint-sized Quebec Street wine bar swung open its doors in early December. Hit them up early (between 4-5pm) to score one of six seats along the kitchen-facing bar for their aperitivo menu: glasses for $9, a half carafe for $25, amaro or vermouth spritzes for $10, and $10 off of all bottles.

Dear Gus Snack Bar 2040 Quebec St. MAP

A rotating roster of some of Vancouver’s most innovative chefs add something special to Tartare’s always on-point natural wine selection. We won’t even try to suggest what you drink here – just let the Tartare crew set you up with something that suits your mood in the moment.

Bar Tartare 54 Alexander Street MAP

There is definitely a lot of good food going on at Bar Haifa, but this team also knows how to mix a good drink (and they have strong opinions about music, as well). Try: Of Corsican – gin, amaro, elderflower and lemon.

Bar Haifa 400 West Georgia MAP

This new seafood-forward restaurant isn’t strictly a ‘bar’, but they do have ample bar seating…and they know what’s up when it comes to cocktails. Try: Three Amigos – El Jimador reposado, Bruxo X mezcal, orange curaçao, lime, egg white.

Bar Bravo 4194 Fraser St. MAP

New to the Main Street scene since the summer, The Watson is a comfortable room with 75 seats spread between the main floor and mezzanine. Every seat in the house is good, but the bar is where it’s at. Try: Red Dress (milk punch clarification, buffalo trace, calvados, apple cordial, lemon, red wine).

The Watson 3080 Main St. MAP

The reincarnation of this famous Blood Alley wine bar now lives in Chinatown. The wine starts pouring at 5pm, or order outside of the box and sip on one of their trio of cocktails. Try: A Glass of any of their fine pours of wine paired with some salty Portuguese sardines or a Driftwood Breeze (Driftwood gin, Amaro Montenegro, passion fruit juice, lemon juice, dehydrated grapefruit).

Salt Tasting Room (Moved) 227 E Pender St. MAP

Gimmicky, yes. But lean into it and have some fun. Try: The Wheel of Fortune – spin the wheel twice: the first selects a spirit, the second the style.