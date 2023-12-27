We Want to Curl Up in Bed with This Cookbook (and a Good Meal, Obviously)

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Eating in bed epitomizes ‘luxury’. Eating well while comfortably tucked under the covers? That’s next level! It’s also all we want to do during the week-long post-holiday stretch, (at least) up until after the New Years dust has settled…

Lo and behold: The Eating in Bed Cookbook. This vintage cookbook – penned and illustrated by American author/artist, Barbara Ninde Byfield, and published by The Macmillan Company (NY) circa 1962 – came onto our radar via a recent Instagram post by Unnameable Books, an independent new and used book shop in Brooklyn.

The 40+ recipes included are broken down into categories – Conversationalists, Consolers, Just Because You Love Yourself, Reducing in Bed, Eating in the Bathtub, and Poleaxers – and there is even a brief rundown of Postures and Procedures. (FYI in case it isn’t obvious, The Eating in Bed Cookbook is also listed as a humour book. Which means that in addition to inspiring indulging in repose, it should also be good for a few laughs – important when in hibernation mode.) Lest you think that the setting would imply some unappetizing restrictions, the contents vary from brownies to tacos, plus ‘Shoulder of Lamb to Cry On’, ‘Swordfish Agamemmon’, and the slightly ominous-sounding ‘Instant Oblivion’ and ‘Ether’… Overall, Ninde Byfield’s lackadaisical approach to at-home cooking and dining perfectly suits our current mood.

Ironically, though, due to this title’s antiquity and rarity, it will take a bit of extra effort to get your hands on: Besides Unnameable (assuming it is still available to purchase), last we checked you can also procure an edition through Abe Books. Happy hunting!