Transition Into 2024 with Some Quality Downtime

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from now until January 8th, 2024. (As weather, staffing, holidays and a myriad of other factors can impact hours of operation, we suggest checking with businesses in advance to ensure they will be open.)

CONNECT | The Christmas chaos is behind us and Boxing Day is over, but the gravity of the New Year has yet to hit. Use this time of flux to connect with friends. It’s still pre-resolution time, so extending the holiday cheer with libations is fair game – it’s even encouraged! There are a whack of new addresses to check out if you’re looking for somewhere to squeeze in that last boozy meet-up of 2023. We recommend Ama, The Flamingo Room, Dear Gus, Bar Tartare, Bar Haifa, Bar Bravo, and The Watson. (None of these establishments were open last year at this time, and all are solid choices for a quality glass of something tasty.)

SKATE | Get up and get your blood flowing by hitting Robson Square for a lap or two around the ice rink. Bring your thermal mug, a pair of nice thick gloves, and some cash (although skating and helmets are free, skate rentals are $5, “cash only”). Robson Square Ice Rink is now open daily from 9am to 9pm. Find out more.

READ | Just want to curl up on the couch with a good book? The latest Scout Book Club is up.

LEARN | The Beaty Biodiversity Museum’s Nature Club begins 2024 with a deep dive into bugs. Like, really deep: the museum’s Spencer Entomological collection contains roughly 75,000 alcohol-preserved specimens plus 25,000 specimens on slides, and they have developed some cool programming to help you navigate the creepy-crawly details and bring you up to speed on the various tactics and tools that entomologists use in their research. DETAILS.

ESCAPE | Over Vancouver’s cold and soggy weather, but can’t skip town for Mexico this season? Problem solved: hit the Bloedel Conservatory. Forget traffic, inboxes and dishes in the sink – just sink into the protected bubble of awesome tropical temperatures for a wander through the garden, enjoying the birds and pretending you’re in warmer climes (and don’t forget to check in on Uncle Fester…) Find out more.

EAT | Got big, boozy NYE plans, but dreading the aftermath? Don’t! The Chickadee Room has your back with the return of their annual Cluck Your Resolutions Hangover Brunch. A big ol’ breakfast sandwich, some chicken + waffles, and/or PB&J waffles (plus drink features to help take the edge off) is just the thing to sort you out. (To avoid the potential added headache of waiting/line-ups, you can even lock in your reservation here now.)

ART | Hop on the SeaBus and hit up The Polygon to take in Diane Evans and Sunlight. In this solo exhibition curated by Karen Love and Linda Chinfen, Evans’ unique eye and use of a variety of equipment (including pinhole cameras and rudimentary/experimental equipment) shows depth, beauty and compelling captures. Admission is by donation, and the gallery is open weekly, Wednesday through Sunday. DETAILS.

EAT LOCAL | Stock up on local provisions for nourishing meals at the Vancouver Farmers Markets, which hits East Van on Saturday (Riley Park) and Sunday (Hastings Park). Think root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, fresh kale, beets, fennel, artisan breads, dried fruits, preserves, cheeses, and much, much more. DETAILS.

FILM | The VIFF Centre is screening Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros starting January 5th. Awarded ‘Best Non Fiction Film 2023’ by New York Film Critics, this film provides a unique look at what three Michelin stars looks like from the inside. From VIFF: “For several weeks in the spring of 2022 veteran documentarian Fred Wiseman bedded down in one of the most highly esteemed restaurants in France, Les Troisgros, in Roanne, outside Lyon. A family-run restaurant for four generations, La Maison Troisgros has maintained its three Michelin stars for more than half a century, and as Wiseman observes, the reins are being passed from longtime proprietors Michel and Marie-Pierre to their son Cesar. “Menus-plaisirs” means “small pleasures” and Wiseman’s rich, savoury film is full of them. At four hours, this is a magnificent and unforgettable sitting.” Score a seat here. DETAILS.

BEGIN | If you’ve made yourself a promise to change a few things this coming year (“2024 is the year to get in shape, for real this time!”), your local community centre is a good place to start. From yoga and martial arts, to dance and badminton, there are all manner of classes beginning in January. With 24 community centres located in various neighbourhoods throughout the city, the likelihood of there being one in yours is pretty high, and classes are reasonably priced. DETAILS.

HIKE | Get bundled up and visit a forest, wander a field, or sit on a log with a hot tea in-hand, and contemplate how great it is to live in a city skirted by a shore that lets you touch down with nature whenever you want. We suggest a few hours on the beach at Whytecliff Park in West Van – a beautiful way to start any day this time of year. Plus, Isetta Cafe makes a nice pitstop for a good cup of coffee and treat along the way!

PLUNGE | Brave the icy shores of English Bay to participate in a Vancouver New Year’s Day tradition: yes, it’s time for the 104th Polar Bear Swim! Costumes and the Peter Pantages Memorial 100 yard swim race are definite highlights, in our books. A few swigs of something warming beforehand can help boost courage (not that we encourage that sort of thing). Festivities begin at 12pm at the English Bay Bathhouse, but the actual plunge takes place 2:30pm. Registration is open now.

See you there! Find out more.

SAY GOODBYE | For those who’ve been holding on to the Christmas dream, it’s time to move on. Recycle that little needle-shedding bugger and make room for new things. Double check you’re removed all your precious ornaments and then get that sucker to a chipper. This year, in addition to roadside pickup on January 13 or 20th (depending on your zone), the City of Vancouver has four tree chipping locations to choose from over one weekend: January 6th and 8th, 2024, from 10am to 4pm. DETAILS.

MOVE | UBC has done Vancouver a solid once again by combining everyone’s favourite January activities (exercising and not spending money) in “Free Week”. From Monday, January 8th to Sunday, January 14th, 2024, students, staff and the general public are invited to try out as many of the UBC Recreation Centre’s instructor-led classes as they want – for free! (Registration is advised for some activities.) Drop in to fitness, yoga, pilates, dance, martial arts, boot camps, and aquatics classes. Find out more.