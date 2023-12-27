Need Last-Minute New Year’s Eve Plans? Flock to The Flamingo Room!

The Goods from The Flamingo Room

Vancouver, BC | Havana Vancouver’s newly opened revamped theatre space, The Flamingo Room, invites you to flock to 1214 Commercial Drive to ring in 2024.

“We’re all about fun,” says Alexa Greenman, Beverage Director. “Our cocktails, snack menu, space, and vibe are all meant to bring folks together to have a good time in a relaxed environment – naturally, our New Year’s Eve plan reflects that.”

The Flamingo Room will be open to walk-in guests from 5:00 pm to roughly 8:00 pm on December 31st. Those looking to ring in the new year can book at $20 per guest, which includes a table reservation and a cocktail at midnight. No dress code, no set menu, and no caviar (but there may be crickets…!)

Tables are bookable via Eventbrite and any questions can be directed to the TFR team at [email protected] – follow their social media for any additional updates.