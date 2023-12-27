Community News / Chinatown

Join The Chickadee Room for the 7th Annual ‘Cluck Your Resolutions’ Brunch

Portrait

The Goods from The Chickadee Room

Vancouver, BC | On January 1st The Chickadee Room is hosting our 7th Annual Cluck Your Resolutions Brunch! Cluck your resolutions for one more day! Shake off that hangover, have a cold plunge, and come on in for some great hangover cures. Serving from 12 to 5 pm, enjoy our breakfast sandwich, chicken + waffles, and PB&J waffles, plus drink features and giveaways, sponsored by the Campari Group.

Reservations are highly suggested, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Plus, we want YOU to be our date on New Year’s Eve! This New Year’s Eve, join us in the Chickadee Room for some sparkling wine, fried chicken and good times as we toast the arrival of 2024.

The Chickadee Room
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | WEBSITE
Join The Chickadee Room for the 7th Annual ‘Cluck Your Resolutions’ Brunch
The Chickadee Room Announces New ‘Cocktail for a Cause’, ’80s Jeopardee Night’ and More!

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Get Down with Kissa Tanto`s `J’aime le D.I.S.C.O` Party This NYE

Indulge with NYE 2024 Supper at Kissa Tanto

Check Out What’s on the Calendar This December at STRETCH Yoga

The Chickadee Room Announces New ‘Cocktail for a Cause’, ’80s Jeopardee Night’ and More!

Juke Honours World Vegan Month with Their Limited Edition ‘No Harm, No Fowl Sando’

Salt Tasting Room Opens Doors on Pender Street

Popular

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

We Tried to Make Savio Volpe’s Awesome Kale Salad at Home (with Delicious Results)

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Dear Gus: Vancouver’s Most Adorable Wine Bar?

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Keep Fit and Have Fun with The American This NYE

Community News / Main Street

Escape to Hero’s Welcome for Good Times This NYE

Community News / Gastown

Join Bar Tartare for a ‘No Fuss’ New Years Eve Celebration

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Enjoy a Special NYE Dinner at Dachi Restaurant