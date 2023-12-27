Join The Chickadee Room for the 7th Annual ‘Cluck Your Resolutions’ Brunch

The Goods from The Chickadee Room

Vancouver, BC | On January 1st The Chickadee Room is hosting our 7th Annual Cluck Your Resolutions Brunch! Cluck your resolutions for one more day! Shake off that hangover, have a cold plunge, and come on in for some great hangover cures. Serving from 12 to 5 pm, enjoy our breakfast sandwich, chicken + waffles, and PB&J waffles, plus drink features and giveaways, sponsored by the Campari Group.

Reservations are highly suggested, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Plus, we want YOU to be our date on New Year’s Eve! This New Year’s Eve, join us in the Chickadee Room for some sparkling wine, fried chicken and good times as we toast the arrival of 2024.