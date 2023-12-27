Carlino Italian Restaurant is Seeking a General Manager

The Goods from Carlino

Vancouver, BC | Carlino, our Friulian inspired and Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant located in the Shangri-La hotel, is looking for a General Manager to join the team. The ideal candidate is passionate about food and service, and is inspired to teach and lead teams.

You have:

● 3+ years of restaurant General Manager experience

● Passionate about hospitality, the guest experience and leading a team

● Experience with ordering and inventory management

● Experience with scheduling and payroll

● Labour and Cost of goods control experience

● Exceptional customer service skills

● A calm and kind demeanor with guests and staff

● Serving it Right

● Foodsafe Level 1

What you can expect from us:

● Base salary ($70-90k) + gratuities + KT Bonus Program

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe & Bacaro, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email resumes to [email protected]. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!