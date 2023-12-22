Community News / Main Street

Escape to Hero’s Welcome for Good Times This NYE

Vancouver, BC | New Year’s Eve 2023. Downtown Vancouver is a hellscape.
Getting a dinner reservation is impossible.
Cover charge is insane.

…Escape from Downtown!

Join us at Hero’s Welcome for our New Year’s Eve bash. No frills attached – just good times!

We’ll be running a 50/50 cash draw with proceeds going to the BC Firefighters’ Burn Fund and Delco will be spinning fresh soul, funk, and house all night helping keep the vibes alive.

Tickets are $5 in advance (available on Eventbrite – not inclusive of taxes & fees), $10 at the door All tickets come with a bottle of Miller High Life for a midnight toast with the champagne of beers!

Sunday, December 31 || 8PM – Late
Reservations are limited – book yours today!
19+ Please bring valid photo ID

Hero's Welcome
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3917 Main St. | 604-879-1020 | WEBSITE
