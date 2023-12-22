Escape to Hero’s Welcome for Good Times This NYE

The Goods from Hero’s Welcome

Vancouver, BC | New Year’s Eve 2023. Downtown Vancouver is a hellscape.

Getting a dinner reservation is impossible.

Cover charge is insane.

…Escape from Downtown!

Join us at Hero’s Welcome for our New Year’s Eve bash. No frills attached – just good times!

We’ll be running a 50/50 cash draw with proceeds going to the BC Firefighters’ Burn Fund and Delco will be spinning fresh soul, funk, and house all night helping keep the vibes alive.

Tickets are $5 in advance (available on Eventbrite – not inclusive of taxes & fees), $10 at the door All tickets come with a bottle of Miller High Life for a midnight toast with the champagne of beers!

Sunday, December 31 || 8PM – Late

Reservations are limited – book yours today!

19+ Please bring valid photo ID