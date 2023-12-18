Enjoy a Special NYE Dinner at Dachi Restaurant

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Vancouver, BC | New Year’s Eve! Come celebrate the last dinner of the year with us at Dachi. Our kitchen team has put together a special 5-course tasting menu just for the evening.

Our menu (below) is seasonally and organically sourced from our favourite farms and producers – including handmade celeriac agnolotti in a butter sauce or the cured coho salmon with friend enoki and foraged candied huckleberries! NYE is a night for decadence and the braised beef cheeks with pomme puree in red wine jus is a treat. Indulge in our great selection of natural wines and craft sake. Beverage pairings are also on offer highlighting some of our favourite bottles from this past year. It’s going to be one magical dinner and we’d love to share it with you!

Seating is limited. Reservations are booked here.

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
