Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Wickaninnish Inn is on the Hunt for an Assistant Restaurant Manager & Restaurant Supervisor

Portrait

Photo by Jeremy Koreski.

The Goods from Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | The Culinary Team at The Inn embodies a “work hard, play hard” philosophy with great camaraderie and dedication to delivering the best product at all times. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating impeccable guest experiences, our Culinary Team roles offer candidates an exciting opportunity to learn and grow within a Relais & Chateaux property.

Join our Restaurant Team, where you have the opportunity to learn and grow in a Relais & Chateaux property also recognized as an AAA 4-Diamond Resort and T&L World’s Best Hotel. We are currently hiring for the positions of Assistant Restaurant Manager and Restaurant Supervisor.

Assistant Restaurant Manager

The Assistant Restaurant Manager’s scope of responsibility includes The Pointe Restaurant, On the Rocks Bar, Driftwood Café, Room Service, seasonal venues, the shared spaces of the Shoreline Terrace and Howard’s Wine Cellar and all things service related to our food and beverage program.

The rustic elegance and breathtaking views of our food & beverage venues complement our commitment to Canadian cuisine under the leadership of Chef Carmen Ingham and our award-winning wine and spirits program at the Wickaninnish Inn. This valued position requires a passionate hospitality professional with experience in the nuances and art of service and who strives to build a professionally dedicated team offering an educated and approachable fine dining experience to our guests here on the West Coast.

Objectives:

  • Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards.
    Assist with the planning, organization, direction, control and evaluation of the operations of The Pointe Restaurant, On The Rocks Bar, Private Bar, Room Service, and Driftwood Café
    Determine the type of services to be offered and implement operational procedures
    HR functions including assisting with hiring, training and development, including regular employee reviews
    Set staff work schedules and monitor staff performance
    Control monthly inventory and weekly ordering, assisting in creating, meeting and exceeding all restaurant financial goals and helping to analyze, review, and follow up on these monthly results
    Ensuring efficient and personalized guest service including resolving complaints
    Regular team, supervisor, and food & beverage meetings, as well as covering for management meetings in the absence of the Restaurant Manager

Requirements:

  • Previous full-scope management experience in a high-end standard driven establishment
    Passion with wine and spirits required, Sommelier (ISG/WSET 2) certification an asset
    Completion of a college or other program related to hospitality or food and beverage service management an asset
    Valid Serving It Right Certification
    Knowledge of front and back end Silverware POS system an asset
    Willingness to learn and be constantly challenged to grow with the restaurant team
    An appreciation for detail and a passion for guest service
    A professional and positive attitude in every aspect of the position
    Consistent punctuality and dedication
    A calm, polite and composed demeanor
    A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole
    Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position
​​Restaurant Supervisor

Join our Restaurant Team as a Restaurant Supervisor. The successful candidate must be able to lead, and be a role model for all operating standards and systems. Energy, passion, strong communication skills, and the ability to multi-task are necessary for this position. A commitment to continuous improvement is key. This position predominantly works AM shifts.

Objectives:

  • Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond, and Forbes Standards
    Enjoy and thrive in a fast-paced, detail-oriented work environment
    Provide motivational, innovative and day to day leadership of our Food and Beverage outlets
    Assist with training and development of all team members
    Develop and maintain staff product knowledge
    Assist in managing expenditures and revenues to meet and exceed all financial goals on a daily basis
    Assist with payroll, menu updates and menu printing and other administrative aspects of the running of a successful restaurant
    Assist with Silverware POS programming

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 1- year previous experience in Supervisory/Management positions and a minimum of 3 years previous fine dining experience
    Exacting standards relating to food, quality and presentation
    A strong knowledge of Wine, Spirits and Alcohol; WSET 2 or equivalent an asset
    A passion for food and beverage and all things related to the restaurant business
    Working knowledge of, previous experience with Silverware POS, Word, and Excel would be an asset
    A true passion for leadership and growth
    High attention to detail
    A passion for excellence in guest service
    A willingness to lead and be constantly challenged to grow with the restaurant team
    Enthusiasm for continual training of staff
    An ability to build and foster relationships
    A calm, polite and composed demeanor
    A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole
    Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position
    Must have valid Serving It Right certification
    Ability to maintain all COVID-19 operating regulations/standards

In order to apply for either of these career opportunities, please send your resume and letter of intent to [email protected].

By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate and you give consent to The Wickaninnish Inn to verify through means of previous employer contact and collection of information directly or indirectly through public social media. As we receive a high volume of e-mails, we are only able to respond directly to you if your Resume and interests align with our currently available positions.

Wickaninnish Inn
Region: Tofino
500 Osprey Lane at Chesterman Beach | 250-725-3100 | WEBSITE
Wickaninnish Inn is on the Hunt for an Assistant Restaurant Manager & Restaurant Supervisor
Tofino`s Wickaninnish Inn is Seeking a Sommelier & Assistant Sommelier

There are 0 comments
Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Tofino`s Wickaninnish Inn is Seeking a Sommelier & Assistant Sommelier

Popular

Merci Boulangerie Gets Ready to Open on Commercial Drive in Early 2024

Dear Gus: Vancouver’s Most Adorable Wine Bar?

Fable Kitchen Welcomes New General Manager, Head Chef to the Helm

Funk Coffee Bar Now Serving Up `Cool` in Downtown Vancouver

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Tofino`s Wickaninnish Inn is Seeking a Sommelier & Assistant Sommelier

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Bodega Ridge on Galiano Island is Seeking a Service & Events Manager

Opportunity Knocks / West Side

Elio Volpe is Staffing Up Ahead of Their Opening

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Hero’s Welcome in Mount Pleasant is on the Hunt for a Bar Manager