Wickaninnish Inn is on the Hunt for an Assistant Restaurant Manager & Restaurant Supervisor

The Goods from Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | The Culinary Team at The Inn embodies a “work hard, play hard” philosophy with great camaraderie and dedication to delivering the best product at all times. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating impeccable guest experiences, our Culinary Team roles offer candidates an exciting opportunity to learn and grow within a Relais & Chateaux property.

Join our Restaurant Team, where you have the opportunity to learn and grow in a Relais & Chateaux property also recognized as an AAA 4-Diamond Resort and T&L World’s Best Hotel. We are currently hiring for the positions of Assistant Restaurant Manager and Restaurant Supervisor.

Assistant Restaurant Manager

The Assistant Restaurant Manager’s scope of responsibility includes The Pointe Restaurant, On the Rocks Bar, Driftwood Café, Room Service, seasonal venues, the shared spaces of the Shoreline Terrace and Howard’s Wine Cellar and all things service related to our food and beverage program.

The rustic elegance and breathtaking views of our food & beverage venues complement our commitment to Canadian cuisine under the leadership of Chef Carmen Ingham and our award-winning wine and spirits program at the Wickaninnish Inn. This valued position requires a passionate hospitality professional with experience in the nuances and art of service and who strives to build a professionally dedicated team offering an educated and approachable fine dining experience to our guests here on the West Coast.

Objectives:

Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards.

Assist with the planning, organization, direction, control and evaluation of the operations of The Pointe Restaurant, On The Rocks Bar, Private Bar, Room Service, and Driftwood Café

Determine the type of services to be offered and implement operational procedures

HR functions including assisting with hiring, training and development, including regular employee reviews

Set staff work schedules and monitor staff performance

Control monthly inventory and weekly ordering, assisting in creating, meeting and exceeding all restaurant financial goals and helping to analyze, review, and follow up on these monthly results

Ensuring efficient and personalized guest service including resolving complaints

Regular team, supervisor, and food & beverage meetings, as well as covering for management meetings in the absence of the Restaurant Manager

Requirements:

Previous full-scope management experience in a high-end standard driven establishment

Passion with wine and spirits required, Sommelier (ISG/WSET 2) certification an asset

Completion of a college or other program related to hospitality or food and beverage service management an asset

Valid Serving It Right Certification

Knowledge of front and back end Silverware POS system an asset

Willingness to learn and be constantly challenged to grow with the restaurant team

An appreciation for detail and a passion for guest service

A professional and positive attitude in every aspect of the position

Consistent punctuality and dedication

A calm, polite and composed demeanor

A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position

​​Restaurant Supervisor

Join our Restaurant Team as a Restaurant Supervisor. The successful candidate must be able to lead, and be a role model for all operating standards and systems. Energy, passion, strong communication skills, and the ability to multi-task are necessary for this position. A commitment to continuous improvement is key. This position predominantly works AM shifts.

Objectives:

Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond, and Forbes Standards

Enjoy and thrive in a fast-paced, detail-oriented work environment

Provide motivational, innovative and day to day leadership of our Food and Beverage outlets

Assist with training and development of all team members

Develop and maintain staff product knowledge

Assist in managing expenditures and revenues to meet and exceed all financial goals on a daily basis

Assist with payroll, menu updates and menu printing and other administrative aspects of the running of a successful restaurant

Assist with Silverware POS programming

Requirements:

A minimum of 1- year previous experience in Supervisory/Management positions and a minimum of 3 years previous fine dining experience

Exacting standards relating to food, quality and presentation

A strong knowledge of Wine, Spirits and Alcohol; WSET 2 or equivalent an asset

A passion for food and beverage and all things related to the restaurant business

Working knowledge of, previous experience with Silverware POS, Word, and Excel would be an asset

A true passion for leadership and growth

High attention to detail

A passion for excellence in guest service

A willingness to lead and be constantly challenged to grow with the restaurant team

Enthusiasm for continual training of staff

An ability to build and foster relationships

A calm, polite and composed demeanor

A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position

Must have valid Serving It Right certification

Ability to maintain all COVID-19 operating regulations/standards

In order to apply for either of these career opportunities, please send your resume and letter of intent to [email protected].

By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate and you give consent to The Wickaninnish Inn to verify through means of previous employer contact and collection of information directly or indirectly through public social media. As we receive a high volume of e-mails, we are only able to respond directly to you if your Resume and interests align with our currently available positions.