Tofino`s Wickaninnish Inn is Seeking a Sommelier & Assistant Sommelier

Tofino, BC | The Culinary Team at The Inn embodies a “work hard, play hard” philosophy with great camaraderie and dedication to delivering the best product at all times. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating impeccable guest experiences, our Culinary Team roles offer candidates an exciting opportunity to learn and grow within a Relais & Chateaux property. Currently we are hiring a Sommelier and Assistant Sommelier.

Sommelier

​​Join our Restaurant Team as the Sommelier, where you have the opportunity to learn and grow in a Relais & Chateaux property also recognized as an AAA 4-Diamond Resort and T&L World’s Best Hotel.

Objectives:

Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards

Lead by example and be a pro-active member of The Pointe Restaurant Team

Guiding guests through available food & beverage (wine/spirits) options, assisting with selections and pairings

Stocking, product rotation & quality control for all food & beverage outlets

Assist with the planning, organization, direction, and control of Wine & Spirit offerings within The Pointe Restaurant, On The Rocks Bar, Private Bar, Room Service, and Driftwood Cafe

Assist the Director of F&B/Sommelier with HR functions such as assisting with hiring, training and development of the Sommelier Team, including regular employee reviews

Create and execute tastings and training seminars for the service team, and guests, as directed by the Director of Food & Beverage

Support the service team and floor manager while on shift

Assist with wine/beverage service for all service periods and outlets including room service

Assist Sommelier Team with inventory & cellar management; Control monthly inventory and weekly ordering, assisting in creating, meeting and exceeding all restaurant wine & spirit financial goals and helping to analyze, review, and follow up on these monthly results

Maintain cleanliness & organization of storage areas, cellar and fridges

Familiarize yourself with the requests of Return Guests and Special Attention guests, to better serve them on the floor and look for opportunities to exceed their expectations.

Continued education and research on new product within the food & beverage industry

Regular team, supervisor, and food & beverage meetings

Requirements:

Willingness to learn in a team environment while striving to exceed Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards and be constantly challenged to grow within the restaurant team

Previous experience both as a server and sommelier in a fine dining restaurant with specific focus on wine and spirit service

A professional attitude and an appreciation for detail

Thorough knowledge of wine, spirits and other alcohols; extensive knowledge of BC wines and Old World wines a must

Self-motivation for continuous education about wines and spirits

Professional and positive attitude in every aspect of the position

Consistent punctuality and dedication

A calm, polite and composed demeanor

A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of The Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

Valid Serving It Right Certification

Sommelier Certification Diploma

Assistant Sommelier

Join our Restaurant Team as an assistant Sommelier, where you have the opportunity to learn and grow in a Relais & Chateaux property also recognized as an AAA 4-Diamond Resort and T&L World’s Best Hotel.

Objectives:

Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards

Lead by example and be a pro-active member of The Pointe Restaurant Team

Guiding guests through available food & beverage(wine/spirits) options, assisting with selections and pairings

Stocking, product rotation & quality control for all food & beverage outlets

Assist with tastings and training seminars for the service team, and guests, as directed by the Director of Food & Beverage

Support the service team and floor manager while on shift

Assist with wine/beverage service for all service periods and outlets including room service

Assist Sommelier Team with inventory & cellar management

Maintain cleanliness & organization of storage areas, cellar and fridges

Familiarize yourself with the requests of Return Guests and Special Attention guests, to better serve them on the floor and look for opportunities to exceed their expectations

Continued education and research on new product within the food & beverage industry

Attend Regular team and supervisor meetings

Serve selected food & beverages items, describe in accordance to 4 & 5 Diamond fine dining standards

Preparation of restaurant for ensuing shifts

Mentor & educate service team on wine/spirits/beer and other beverages

Requirements:

Willingness to learn in a team environment while striving to exceed Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards and be constantly challenged to grow within the restaurant team

Previous experience both as a server and sommelier in a fine dining restaurant with specific focus on wine and spirit service

A professional attitude and an appreciation for detail

Thorough knowledge of wine, spirits and other alcohols; extensive knowledge of BC wines and Old World wines a must

Self-motivation for continuous education about wines and spirits

Professional and positive attitude in every aspect of the position

Consistent punctuality and dedication

A calm, polite and composed demeanor

A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of The Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

Valid Serving It Right Certification

Sommelier Certification an asset, WSET Level 3 or equivalent a minimum standard

A mutual understanding of your employment duration will be determined during your interview

In order to apply for either career opportunity, please send your resume and letter of intent to [email protected].

By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate and you give consent to The Wickaninnish Inn to verify through means of previous employer contact and collection of information directly or indirectly through public social media. As we receive a high volume of e-mails, we are only able to respond directly to you if your Resume and interests align with our currently available positions.