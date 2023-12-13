Wild Blue Unveils New Offerings Ahead of the Festive Season

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | This winter, Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar invites visitors to enjoy its seafood-forward and locally-inspired dining experience in a multitude of new ways. From late night offerings to festive favourites, guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with attentive service and a meticulously curated wine and cocktail selection.

Late-Night Vibes: Guests can wrap up their nights with tasty treats and lively entertainment at Wild Blue’s trendy bar. Indulge in sweet delights, like chocolate fondue, while enjoying beats from the resident DJ—a perfect blend for an unforgettable night out. Don’t miss the award-winning Negroni Pinoli, Air Canada enRoute’s Cocktail of the Year. Late-night festivities kick off from 10 pm, starting Wednesday, December 13. Explore tempting selections on the Wild Blue Late Night Menu, ensuring a vibrant celebration that lasts well into the night.

Sophisticated Apres Ski Delights: Indulge in a refined apres ski experience at Wild Blue, available from 3 pm to 5 pm daily, starting Saturday, December 16. Unwind in luxurious surroundings with cocktails and shareable plates, featuring delectable offerings like freshly shucked oysters and creamy cheese fondue. Elevate the ambiance with the sounds of a live DJ, adding a touch of sophistication to an après-ski ritual, and explore the enticing options on the Wild Blue Apres Menu.

Christmas Extravaganza: Indulge in festive classics such as turkey for dinner and Yule log for dessert, alongside the award-winning fare for which Wild Blue is renowned. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting [email protected].

New Year’s Eve Celebration: Say farewell to the year with an early seating 3-course menu or a 4-course menu inclusive of a glass of bubbles to ring in the New Year at the late seating.

Early Seating: Arrival between 5 pm – 6:30 pm (2-hour dining). $179++ for adults, children 12 and under $89.

Late Seating: 8:30 pm – 9:45 pm arrival, seating through midnight. Price: $279++ along with a glass of Perrier-Jouët NV Champagne with which to toast to a new year when the clock strikes 12. No children’s prices available for the late seating.

Reservations can be made online at WildBlueRestaurant.com/Reservations.

Private and Group Dining Experiences for Unforgettable Holiday Gatherings: Guests are invited to enhance their holiday celebrations with exclusive private and group dining at Wild Blue. Whether hosting a festive family gathering, marking Lunar New Year festivities, or planning a special group event, the dedicated team ensures an unforgettable experience. Specially crafted menus, impeccable service, and customizable packages ensure an unforgettable experience. To reserve a private or group dining experience, guests can contact [email protected].

Gift Cards Now Available: Looking for the perfect gift? Give the gift of an unforgettable culinary experience with Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar gift cards. A passport to exquisite flavours, impeccable service, and a dining atmosphere like no other. To purchase, email [email protected] or call 604.962.2233.

Wild Blue was recently recognized as the #2 Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada enRoute, #4 Best New Restaurant and #66 Overall Best Restaurant by Canada’s 100 Best, Best New Restaurant in North America by World Culinary Awards, and recipient of the Wine Spectator Best Of Award of Excellence 2023. Additionally, Conde Nast hailed Wild Blue as the “Hot Table to Book.”

Make this holiday season truly special with the exceptional offerings at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar. For more information and updates, visit www.wildbluerestaurant.com.