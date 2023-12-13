Potluck Hawker Eatery Announces the Return of Their Popular Seafood-Focused Holiday Menu

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Get crabby this holiday with Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) as the Southeast Asian restaurant welcomes the return of its special holiday crab feast – Potluck’s Crabmas Bundle. Available for a limited time, the popular take-out menu features guest favourites by chef-owner Justin Cheung, and is bundled with classic offerings such as the mee goreng, nasi goreng, brussels sprouts, and sambal eggplant. Pre-orders are available now online for pick-up every Friday and Saturday in December.

“This year, we decided to bring back our popular crab dinners, especially because guests have been asking when we would have them again,” explains Cheung. “We first introduced our famous crab meals back in 2020 for take-out only, and since then, we’ve had it on our menu in variation iterations. Although the crab is the star offering, we definitely recommend guests to add-on more dishes for an even bigger Southeast Asian feast.”

Potluck’s Crabmas Bundle is $188 (plus tax and gratuity) and serves four to six people. The meal also includes a litre of Thai Milk Tea for the whole family to enjoy and share. Guests can now pre-order via Tock or on its website. The festive dishes include:

Chicken Fried Crab

whole BC Dungeness crab

Crispy Chicken Wings

a pound of OG spice wings

Trio of Gravies

chili cranberry, black pepper and egg yolk

Mee Goreng

egg noodle wok fried with free-run chicken, vegetables, egg and curry powder

Nasi Goreng

jasmine rice wok fried with Chinese sausage, gailan, egg, rempah and kecap manis (sweet soy sauce)

Brussels Sprouts

caramelized with fish sauce caramel, pork floss and sesame

Sambal Eggplant

wok braised with house chili garlic sauce and Thai basil

For those looking to dine-in, Potluck is offering its popular Krabby Patty sliders again until the end of December, paired with the same trio of gravies; chili cranberry, black pepper and egg yolk. To secure a dine-in seat, guests can book through Tock here.

“We love to celebrate the holidays with our guests, whether it’s dining-in or taking Potluck home. It means the world to us when the community choose to celebrate and gather around our food,” adds Cheung.

Potluck’s Crabmas Bundle is available every every Friday and Saturday in December (December 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30) for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-orders are now open.