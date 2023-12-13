Fable Kitchen Welcomes New General Manager, Head Chef to the Helm

The Goods from Fable Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Fable Kitchen is welcoming new General Manager Nicolle Vaupotic and Head Chef Matthew Villamoran to the fold at the Kitsilano Michelin-recognized farm-to-table landmark (1944 W 4th Avenue).

Vaupotic and Villamoran join a family at Fable Kitchen that recently retained the Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’ accolade — awarded to restaurants that serve “exceptionally good food at moderate prices” — it was first bestowed by the world-renowned culinary guide in 2022. Fable was one of just 77 Vancouver-area restaurants that were given 2023 Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmand nods or Recommendations.

While he’s no stranger to Vancouver’s burgeoning food and beverage scene or its embrace of farm-to-table cooking, Villamoran views his latest role with reverence, calling it his “proudest moment” in a kitchen career that spans two decades and has included stops at Raincity Grill, Bao Bei, The Parlour and Tractor Foods.

“It’s an honour for me to pay homage to what Fable has become over the past 10-plus years and continue building on its legacy as one of this city’s pioneering farm-to-table restaurants,” says Villamoran. “I feel a bit like I’ve come full circle and have free reign to showcase the amazing ingredients we have at our disposal here on the West Coast.”

Vaupotic likewise brings more than two decades of experience in restaurants and an abiding love of hospitality to her new role helming the front of house at Fable Kitchen. She first dipped her toe into the industry at the age of 13 as a busser and quickly rose through the ranks via a variety of roles in service and management, most recently as Director of Food and Beverage Operations at Granville Island’s iconic Dockside Restaurant.

“What has set Fable apart from the start aside from the food has been its people and their focus on providing an unparalleled guest experience, and I take great pride in being able to continue to maintain that sense of genuine hospitality,” says Vaupotic.

Fable Kitchen is open for dinner seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m. and brunch Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.