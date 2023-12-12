Community News / Commercial Drive

`Tis the Season to Cozy Up with The Burrow`s Housemade Hot Cocoa

Portrait

The Goods from The Burrow

Vancouver, BC | Happy Holidays, Vancouver! Join us this holiday season and cozy up with our Burrow Cocoa! Our Housemade Hot Cocoa is vegan, gluten-free, and oh so delicious – featuring notes of coconut and dark chocolate. Additionally, we’ll be donating $1 from every Burrow Cocoa sold to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Available as your favourite non-alcoholic classic or spiced up with your choice of spirit. (Dine-in Only.)

The Burrow
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Dr. | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
`Tis the Season to Cozy Up with The Burrow`s Housemade Hot Cocoa
Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

