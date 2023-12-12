Indulge with NYE 2024 Supper at Kissa Tanto

The Goods from Kissa Tanto
Vancouver, BC | All are welcome to the House of Plenty on the eve of a most precious new year. Let us indulge: slip into our fancy dress, sip chilly glasses of bubbles, savour toothsome plates of food one after another, sway to the soulful live vocals of Krystle Dos Santos, laugh ever so loudly and take in all the joy to be had. We will toast to good friends, bid farewell to a year gone past and welcome, with an open heart, all the possibilities and unknown adventures of 2024. Tickets are moving FAST; purchase yours here.
NYE Menu
2024
Tonburi
vegetarian “caviar”, buckwheat crisp, pickled Myoga,
whipped mascarpone
Beef Tataki
black garlic mostarda, Sicilian fennel tare
Chawanmushi
scallop dashi custard, seared Hokkaido scallop, koji braised daikon,
pomelo ponzu, caviar
Salad
various textures of beets, traviso tardivo, pine nut o suru, Amaro
marinated currants, amazake and pine emulsion
Lobster
Sukiyaki glazed, criolla sella pepper fra diavola emulsion, bottarga
Orecchiette
lamb ragu with lamb pancetta, mint, lemon, pickled ginger, bubu arare
Gnudi
ricotta yuzu kosho umeboshi, miso bagna cauda, pecorino
Coppa
24 hour coppa, nori and olive paste, sunchoke pavimentato,
toasted burdock, Salish apple reduction
Squash Mochi
yuzu white chocolate namelaka, pumpkin seed praline
*Ticket includes a welcome cocktail and a fine supper of 7 courses.
Add-ons available
Wine & Sake Pairing
Sparkling Wine Pairing
Wine Pairing
