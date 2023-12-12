Community News / Chinatown

Indulge with NYE 2024 Supper at Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | All are welcome to the House of Plenty on the eve of a most precious new year. Let us indulge: slip into our fancy dress, sip chilly glasses of bubbles, savour toothsome plates of food one after another, sway to the soulful live vocals of Krystle Dos Santos, laugh ever so loudly and take in all the joy to be had. We will toast to good friends, bid farewell to a year gone past and welcome, with an open heart, all the possibilities and unknown adventures of 2024. Tickets are moving FAST; purchase yours here.

NYE Menu
2024

Tonburi
vegetarian “caviar”, buckwheat crisp, pickled Myoga,
whipped mascarpone

Beef Tataki
black garlic mostarda, Sicilian fennel tare

Chawanmushi
scallop dashi custard, seared Hokkaido scallop, koji braised daikon,
pomelo ponzu, caviar

Salad
various textures of beets, traviso tardivo, pine nut o suru, Amaro
marinated currants, amazake and pine emulsion

Lobster
Sukiyaki glazed, criolla sella pepper fra diavola emulsion, bottarga

Orecchiette
lamb ragu with lamb pancetta, mint, lemon, pickled ginger, bubu arare

Gnudi
ricotta yuzu kosho umeboshi, miso bagna cauda, pecorino

Coppa
24 hour coppa, nori and olive paste, sunchoke pavimentato,
toasted burdock, Salish apple reduction

Squash Mochi
yuzu white chocolate namelaka, pumpkin seed praline

*Ticket includes a welcome cocktail and a fine supper of 7 courses.
Add-ons available
Wine & Sake Pairing
Sparkling Wine Pairing
Wine Pairing

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Get Down with Kissa Tanto`s `J'aime le D.I.S.C.O` Party This NYE
Chinatown

