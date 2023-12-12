Indulge with NYE 2024 Supper at Kissa Tanto

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | All are welcome to the House of Plenty on the eve of a most precious new year. Let us indulge: slip into our fancy dress, sip chilly glasses of bubbles, savour toothsome plates of food one after another, sway to the soulful live vocals of Krystle Dos Santos, laugh ever so loudly and take in all the joy to be had. We will toast to good friends, bid farewell to a year gone past and welcome, with an open heart, all the possibilities and unknown adventures of 2024. Tickets are moving FAST; purchase yours here.

NYE Menu

2024

Tonburi

vegetarian “caviar”, buckwheat crisp, pickled Myoga,

whipped mascarpone

Beef Tataki

black garlic mostarda, Sicilian fennel tare

Chawanmushi

scallop dashi custard, seared Hokkaido scallop, koji braised daikon,

pomelo ponzu, caviar



Salad

various textures of beets, traviso tardivo, pine nut o suru, Amaro

marinated currants, amazake and pine emulsion



Lobster

Sukiyaki glazed, criolla sella pepper fra diavola emulsion, bottarga

Orecchiette

lamb ragu with lamb pancetta, mint, lemon, pickled ginger, bubu arare



Gnudi

ricotta yuzu kosho umeboshi, miso bagna cauda, pecorino



Coppa

24 hour coppa, nori and olive paste, sunchoke pavimentato,

toasted burdock, Salish apple reduction



Squash Mochi

yuzu white chocolate namelaka, pumpkin seed praline

*Ticket includes a welcome cocktail and a fine supper of 7 courses.

Add-ons available

Wine & Sake Pairing

Sparkling Wine Pairing

Wine Pairing