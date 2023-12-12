Community News / Chinatown

Get Down with Kissa Tanto`s `J’aime le D.I.S.C.O` Party This NYE

Vancouver, BC | Back in our subterranean disco digs, it’s time to break out the sequins, platforms and fur for a night of revelry, glamour and dance. Plus, a live countdown to 2024!

Ticket includes:
French inspired snacks by Chef Watanabe of Kissa Tanto from 9:30 – 11:00pm
Music by Future Phil from Outrun Records
One welcome cocktail and bubbles at midnight
Price includes tax

About the room:
Magical disco ready space with high ceilings and plenty of ventilation
5 bathrooms
Disco ball chandelier
Two station, fully stocked bar with a selection of cocktails by Denis Bykov (Bar manager of Kissa Tanto’s new concept opening in February)

Dress Code: Disco Glam

Get your ticket to Kissa Tanto`s J`aime le D.I.S.C.O 2024 celebration here.

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

