Get Down with Kissa Tanto`s `J’aime le D.I.S.C.O` Party This NYE

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | Back in our subterranean disco digs, it’s time to break out the sequins, platforms and fur for a night of revelry, glamour and dance. Plus, a live countdown to 2024!

Ticket includes:

French inspired snacks by Chef Watanabe of Kissa Tanto from 9:30 – 11:00pm

Music by Future Phil from Outrun Records

One welcome cocktail and bubbles at midnight

Price includes tax

About the room:

Magical disco ready space with high ceilings and plenty of ventilation

5 bathrooms

Disco ball chandelier

Two station, fully stocked bar with a selection of cocktails by Denis Bykov (Bar manager of Kissa Tanto’s new concept opening in February)

Dress Code: Disco Glam

Get your ticket to Kissa Tanto`s J`aime le D.I.S.C.O 2024 celebration here.