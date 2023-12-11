Ring In the New Year with Budget-Friendly Celebration at Provence Marinaside

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | The classic song asks, “What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” There are so many options out there it’s hard to choose, however one that is worthy of consideration is the three-course Prix Fixe New Year’s Menu at Provence Marinaside priced at a very budget-friendly $80/person with an optional three course wine pairing for $70. This is one of the best deals in Vancouver with a menu that doesn’t scrimp on quality – feast on dishes such as Seared Hokkaido Scallops, Beef Tenderloin, Rack of Lamb or Sablefish with Black Truffle accompanied by thoughtfully selected French wines. If three courses seems too much, then there is also a special à la carte menu which can be viewed here.

“It’s been a difficult year for a lot of people and money is tight,” says Provence Owner/Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia. “We wanted to create something elegant where people could indulge but at an affordable price.”

New Year’s Eve Three-Course Menu

FIRST COURSE

Choose one

CRAB AND SHRIMP CAKES

belgian endive and mixed green salad, yuzu tobiko, house-made lemon mayonnaise

Bailly Lapierre Crémant de Bourgogne Réserve Brut

pinot noir/chardonnay/gamay/aligote

nv Burgundy, France

or

SEARED HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS

crispy leek and blue crab salad, romesco sauce, beurre blanc

Autour de L’Anne Wonder Womanne Pet Nat Rosé

cinsault/syrah/grenache

nv Languedoc, France

or

HERBES DE PROVENCE CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE WITH SHAVED BLACK TRUFFLE

beurre blanc, frisee salad, rosemary foccacia crouton

Domaine du Closel Demoiselle sous La Pluie

chenin blanc/verdelho

2020 Loire, France

SECOND COURSE

Choose one

ROASTED FRENCHED RACK OF LAMB

crusted with dijon and fresh herbs, brussels sprouts, potato fondant, lamb jus

Jean-Luc Colombo La Louvée Cornas

syrah

2017 Cornas, Northern Rhône, France

or

GRASS FED BEEF TENDERLOIN

foie gras butter, house made gnocchi, asparagus and spinach, red wine peppercorn jus

Domaine Philippe Gavignet Clos de L’Hermitage Hautes-Côtes de Nuits

pinot noir

2020 Côte de Nuits, Burgundy, France

or

SEARED SABLEFISH WITH SHAVED BLACK TRUFFLE

leeks, yukon gold potatoes, parmentier broth

Eve & Michel Rey Sur La Roche Pouilly-Fuissé

chardonnay

2019 Mâcon, Burgundy, France

THIRD COURSE

choose one

CLAFOUTIS AUX FRUITS ROUGES

Provence’s version of the classic French cake, vanilla ice cream

Domaine Geoffroy Ratafia

pinot noir/pinot meunier

nv Cumières, Champagne, France

or

FONDANT AU CHOCOLAT

rich chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, palmier cookie

Domaine Pietri-Geraud Banyuls

grenache

2015 Banyuls, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

or

LES TROIS SORBETS AUX FRUITS

trio of delicious sorbet flavours, palmier cookie

Mas de Daumas Gassac Rosé Frizant

cabernet sauvignon/mourvèdre/pinot noir/petit manseng/muscat

2022 Languedoc, France

or

TARTE AU CITRON

lemon tart, hazelnut brittle, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream

M. Chapoutier Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise

muscat à petit grains

2018 Beaumes-de-Venise, Southern Rhône, France

or

CRÈME CARAMEL

palmier cookie, fresh whipped cream

Moulin Touchais Coteaux du Layon

chenin blanc

1985 Coteaux du Layon, Loire, France

To add to the celebratory atmosphere, Gary Comeau and his Trio will be entertaining guests with their lively New Orleans-style music.

Reservations are being taken beginning at 4 pm with the last reservation at 10:45 pm. Reservations booked at 9:30 or later will be able to stay through to the New Year countdown at midnight. Tables seated prior to 9:30 pm may be rebooked for a later seating, guests are asked to respect seating time limits. More information on New Year’s Eve can be found here.

As usual, Provence will be serving brunch on New Year’s Day beginning at 10 am on a walk-in basis.

Ringing in the New Year in style doesn’t have to break the bank. Join Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia and the welcoming team at Provence Marinaside for a very celebratory, and affordable, New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Dinner Reminder: For those of you who do not wish to cook Christmas Dinner, Provence will be offering its popular Turkey-to-Go Christmas Dinner for pick up on December 24. Each meal is fully cooked, just heat and serve.

Each meal includes carved turkey, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, and chocolate fondant. Everything you need to enjoy a Christmas dinner without the cooking for just $49/person. To order yours now click here.