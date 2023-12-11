Ring In the New Year with Budget-Friendly Celebration at Provence Marinaside

The Goods from Provence Marinaside
Vancouver, BC | The classic song asks, “What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” There are so many options out there it’s hard to choose, however one that is worthy of consideration is the three-course Prix Fixe New Year’s Menu at Provence Marinaside priced at a very budget-friendly $80/person with an optional three course wine pairing for $70. This is one of the best deals in Vancouver with a menu that doesn’t scrimp on quality – feast on dishes such as Seared Hokkaido Scallops, Beef Tenderloin, Rack of Lamb or Sablefish with Black Truffle accompanied by thoughtfully selected French wines. If three courses seems too much, then there is also a special à la carte menu which can be viewed here.
“It’s been a difficult year for a lot of people and money is tight,” says Provence Owner/Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia. “We wanted to create something elegant where people could indulge but at an affordable price.”
New Year’s Eve Three-Course Menu
FIRST COURSE
Choose one
CRAB AND SHRIMP CAKES
belgian endive and mixed green salad, yuzu tobiko, house-made lemon mayonnaise
Bailly Lapierre Crémant de Bourgogne Réserve Brut
pinot noir/chardonnay/gamay/aligote
nv Burgundy, France
or
SEARED HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS
crispy leek and blue crab salad, romesco sauce, beurre blanc
Autour de L’Anne Wonder Womanne Pet Nat Rosé
cinsault/syrah/grenache
nv Languedoc, France
or
HERBES DE PROVENCE CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE WITH SHAVED BLACK TRUFFLE
beurre blanc, frisee salad, rosemary foccacia crouton
Domaine du Closel Demoiselle sous La Pluie
chenin blanc/verdelho
2020 Loire, France
SECOND COURSE
Choose one
ROASTED FRENCHED RACK OF LAMB
crusted with dijon and fresh herbs, brussels sprouts, potato fondant, lamb jus
Jean-Luc Colombo La Louvée Cornas
syrah
2017 Cornas, Northern Rhône, France
or
GRASS FED BEEF TENDERLOIN
foie gras butter, house made gnocchi, asparagus and spinach, red wine peppercorn jus
Domaine Philippe Gavignet Clos de L’Hermitage Hautes-Côtes de Nuits
pinot noir
2020 Côte de Nuits, Burgundy, France
or
SEARED SABLEFISH WITH SHAVED BLACK TRUFFLE
leeks, yukon gold potatoes, parmentier broth
Eve & Michel Rey Sur La Roche Pouilly-Fuissé
chardonnay
2019 Mâcon, Burgundy, France
THIRD COURSE
choose one
CLAFOUTIS AUX FRUITS ROUGES
Provence’s version of the classic French cake, vanilla ice cream
Domaine Geoffroy Ratafia
pinot noir/pinot meunier
nv Cumières, Champagne, France
or
FONDANT AU CHOCOLAT
rich chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, palmier cookie
Domaine Pietri-Geraud Banyuls
grenache
2015 Banyuls, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
or
LES TROIS SORBETS AUX FRUITS
trio of delicious sorbet flavours, palmier cookie
Mas de Daumas Gassac Rosé Frizant
cabernet sauvignon/mourvèdre/pinot noir/petit manseng/muscat
2022 Languedoc, France
or
TARTE AU CITRON
lemon tart, hazelnut brittle, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream
M. Chapoutier Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise
muscat à petit grains
2018 Beaumes-de-Venise, Southern Rhône, France
or
CRÈME CARAMEL
palmier cookie, fresh whipped cream
Moulin Touchais Coteaux du Layon
chenin blanc
1985 Coteaux du Layon, Loire, France
To add to the celebratory atmosphere, Gary Comeau and his Trio will be entertaining guests with their lively New Orleans-style music.
Reservations are being taken beginning at 4 pm with the last reservation at 10:45 pm. Reservations booked at 9:30 or later will be able to stay through to the New Year countdown at midnight. Tables seated prior to 9:30 pm may be rebooked for a later seating, guests are asked to respect seating time limits. More information on New Year’s Eve can be found here.
As usual, Provence will be serving brunch on New Year’s Day beginning at 10 am on a walk-in basis.
Ringing in the New Year in style doesn’t have to break the bank. Join Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia and the welcoming team at Provence Marinaside for a very celebratory, and affordable, New Year’s Eve.
Christmas Dinner Reminder: For those of you who do not wish to cook Christmas Dinner, Provence will be offering its popular Turkey-to-Go Christmas Dinner for pick up on December 24. Each meal is fully cooked, just heat and serve.
Each meal includes carved turkey, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, and chocolate fondant. Everything you need to enjoy a Christmas dinner without the cooking for just $49/person. To order yours now click here.
There are 0 comments