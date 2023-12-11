Minami Announces Two Exclusive NYE Shokai Experiences

Community News / Yaletown

Vancouver, BC | Yaletown’s destination for contemporary Japanese cuisine, Minami (1118 Mainland Street), is ringing in the New Year in-style with two exclusive NYE Shokai experiences, including a “countdown to 2024” seating. Guests are invited to enjoy a seven-course menu curated by executive chef Alan Ferrer and sous chef Lupe Villanueva, featuring its popular surf and turf options – Iwate A5 Wagyu, lobster, sashimi, and Aburi sushi. Reservations are now available online.

“There is usually so much celebration in the air during New Year’s Eve, and we wanted to capture that spirit with our new NYE Shokai menus,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of ABURI Restaurants Canada. “Our team has done a great job organizing what is sure to be a memorable night, and we look forward to having our guests dine with us and kick-off 2024 together!”

The two Minami NYE Shokai experiences include an early seating for $188 per person or the Countdown at Minami option for $224 per person. The Countdown at Minami experience includes a complimentary glass of Piper-Heidsieck, live music, and photobooth. Both experiences have sake pairings available by sake specialist Hana Kagitani and bar manager, Barnaby Malong. Full menus are available online.

Countdown at Minami Menu
$224 per person++

Chawanmushi Amuse
Japanese custard, ikura, tapioca ponzu pearls

Ocean Symphony
SASHIMI TRIO
o-toro, hamachi, tai – 2pc each

Umami Elegance
MISO ATLANTIC LOBSTER BISQUE
butter poached Canadian lobster tail, chives

Wagyu Fusion
Iwate A5 wagyu, sunchoke puree, smoked shoyu reduction, truffles, garlic crisps

East Meets West Sushi
Aburi Nodoguro, wagyu, smoked sawara, botan ebi, akami tuna, hirame kobujime

Citrus Oasis Palate Cleanser
yuzu sorbet, sake, candied ginger

Dessert
CARAMEL BANANA MOUSSE
pear cream, pear coulis, coconut sable, banana almond tuile, white wine pear compote, pear ginger sorbet

“Our team is very proud of this menu, and we look forward to welcoming guests in to dine with us and ring in the new year,” adds Ferrer.

To celebrate the incoming year, Minami is also hosting a special NYE giveaway for two on their Instagram. The winners will have the chance to enjoy the Countdown at Minami menu.

Minami is open Monday to Sunday for lunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service. Guests can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080. For more information about Minami, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.

Minami
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1118 Mainland St. |  604-685-8080 | WEBSITE
Yaletown

